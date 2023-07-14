Am I A War Child Or A Product Of The War?

A senior in-house reporter of Pratidin Time, named Amarendra Deka was one of the few to provide on field reports of Manipur lately. Amarendra Deka collected bits and pieces from both sides of the cease fire. Although this horror has always been rich men’s war and poor men’s blood, this was not the exact scenario of Manipur. Here all of them suffered gruesome losses over the period of last three months. Amarendra Deka visited and prepared a report on the blood clenching violence that shook the nation to its core. It was about a seven years old and his mother who were burnt alive in an ambulance in Iroisemba, Manipur. Joshua, whose wife and son were murdered brutally in that incident was still present at the Assam Rifles camp at that time. Vivid reports of the incident were still playing in the walkie talkie in the camp. Was it really Joshua’s fault to suffer such devastating loss?