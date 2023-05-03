An Ode To Journalism On World Press Freedom Day

Of late, there has been a trend to blame the media for everything happening around the nation. Movies and television series put the media in a bad light often blaming it for all the mess. But tell me, sitting in your cozy chairs in an AC-fitted office room of a large MNC, which is your profession, how is it your right to tell me how to do my work when I cannot do the same for you? Most of the major media houses in the country are being controlled and the employees there are merely following orders to earn their bread and butter, just as you are. While you have the privilege of taking to your social media handles to blurt out abuse, we do not enjoy even that freedom.