And Finally, Guwahati Has Turned Into Delhi

Is it just me, or you have found yourself or someone close to you catching a bad cough that just does not seem to let go? Well, that is the story of Guwahati with the pollution levels rising alarmingly with each passing day. The gateway to the Northeast and perhaps the largest city of the entire region, Guwahati has often seen itself embroiled in the political wars. While often enjoying the benefits of being a capital city, it now has to face the drawbacks as well.

Every election campaign sees promises being made left, right and center about bringing development to the beautiful city, and a lot of these promises revolve around infrastructural advancements. But do these political masters ever care to ask the citizens if they really want this sort of development. Do they show us the pros and cons and let us choose for ourselves, especially when it is us who have to deal with these structures on a day-to-day basis.

Guwahati has become the hotbed of all sorts of construction activities with as many as four major fly-over projects alongside the Brahmaputra River front beautification project and several other minor construction projects being undertaken simultaneously. In the recent past, two major projects in Dispur and in Arya Nagar areas of Guwahati have been taken up and completed in record times, with many a citizen undoubtedly left questioning the need for these structures.

Well, you cannot really question development, can you, as it would mean you are against it. And speaking against development is a sin in a country where mere questions can turn you into an anti-national. However, looking at the skyline outside my window today (February 8), I am left wondering that are we actually turning into a Delhi? This might have excited us a few years ago when the national capital got all the new and shiny toys, all the major upgrades, while we languished in a small part of the country miles away from the Centre. However, over the years, Delhi has paid the price of unplanned development with health risks to the young and old alike. Often in the news for its air quality, the capital city rarely records a clean air condition these days.

And as it had to happen, Guwahati is now turning into the same with construction activities rampant all around the city. A mega flyover project in Maligaon has been going on for years with no end in sight. A similar project along the national highway is underway, while one at Zoo Road is also not far behind. In addition, a major project to close the gap between the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra via a roadway is also going on in addition to the river front beautification project. All of these activities together have presented us with a dusty sky in front of us that we did not really ask for.

On Wednesday, February 8, Guwahati recorded an AQI (air quality index) rating in the range of 232-265, across four separate stations, as per data from the National Air Quality Index. According to the data, Panbazar in Guwahati recorded an air quality of 232, Railway Colony in Guwahati recorded an air quality of 249, IIT Guwahati recorded an air quality of 242, and LGBI Airport recorded an air quality of 265 at 4 pm this afternoon. All the above ratings fall under the ‘Orange’ code or poor category which is bound to cause “breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.”