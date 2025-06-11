Behind the Smile, a Murder Plan: What the Raja Raghuvanshi Case Reveals About Trust

In a chilling case of betrayal and premeditated murder, the decomposed body of Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old man from Indore, was recovered from a deep gorge in Meghalaya’s Cherrapunji on June 2, days after he went missing during a supposed honeymoon trip. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three hired killers, now stand accused in what police are calling a cold-blooded contract killing.

A Honeymoon Turned Deadly

Raja and Sonam had married on May 11. Just days into their new life, Sonam allegedly began plotting his murder with her lover, Raj Kushwaha, an employee at her family’s business in Indore. The plan was to eliminate Raja during their "honeymoon" in Shillong and Cherrapunji, one of India’s most scenic tourist destinations.

Police say the murder was meticulously planned and executed on May 23 during a remote trek in Meghalaya. The couple had deliberately chosen the rugged Mawlingkhiyiat trail instead of the usual tourist path to the Double Decker Living Root Bridge.

Murder in the Hills: The Chilling Details

Sonam allegedly screamed "Kill him" , prompting the attackers to strike Raja with a khukri (Nepali curved blade).

Raja was brutally attacked by Akash Rajput (19) , Anand Kurmi , and Vishal Singh Chauhan (22) —all friends of Raj Kushwaha.

After killing Raja, the group allegedly dragged his body and dumped it into a gorge, with Sonam reportedly assisting in the disposal.

The murder weapon, blood-stained clothes, mobile location data, and forensic evidence have pieced together the crime. The attackers then fled the state, while Sonam made her way back to Indore via Guwahati.

"If They Fail, I Will Push Him Myself": Sonam’s Shocking Resolve

According to police sources, Sonam was so determined to kill Raja that she allegedly told Raj Kushwaha:

“If Vishal, Anand, and Akash are not able to kill Raja, I will push him down the mountain while taking a photo.”

Investigators say the murder plan was hatched just four days after their wedding, when Sonam briefly returned to her maternal home in Indore on May 15. She then coordinated the murder plan remotely via phone calls and chats with Raj.

To avoid intimacy and buy time, Sonam even delayed the honeymoon, insisting on visiting Kamakhya Temple in Assam first under the guise of religious reasons.

Digital Footprints and Forensics Crack the Case

The case was solved with the help of a mountain of evidence:

CCTV footage from 42 locations , tracking Sonam, Raja, and the accused across Meghalaya.

Mobile phone location data placed all parties at the murder site on May 23 .

Call detail records (CDRs) showed constant communication between Sonam and Raj.

Blood-stained clothes worn by the accused and a khukri were recovered.

A signed scooter rental agreement , hotel check-in records , and witness statements all linked the suspects.

Confessions from the killers during initial police interrogations confirmed the plot.

What’s Still Missing?

The police are yet to recover Sonam’s mobile phone, believed to hold critical evidence like chats, call logs, and photographs. Also missing are:

Phones of other accused

Some clothes worn during the crime

The alleged ₹20 lakh payment trail for the contract killing

Who Are the Accused?

Sonam Raghuvanshi (24) – Wife of the deceased, accused of masterminding the plot

Raj Kushwaha (21) – Alleged lover and co-conspirator

Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), Anand Kurmi – Hired killers

All five are currently in Meghalaya Police custody and are being interrogated in Shillong. Police are also mapping out escape routes, hideouts, and financial links.

How Police Cracked the Case

Initially, Sonam was thought to be missing too, possibly a second victim. But on June 8, she surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, after the three contract killers were arrested in raids across Indore, Sagar, and UP.

“Sonam surrendered under pressure,” said IGP (Law & Order) Dalton P. Marak, confirming that she is being interrogated in Shillong.

Autopsy Confirms Brutality

An autopsy of Raja’s body revealed two deep cuts on the head, both from a sharp weapon—one from behind and another from the front. Investigators believe these fatal blows were delivered during the ambush in the jungle.

Timeline of Events: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

May 11 : Raja and Sonam marry in Indore

May 21 : Couple arrives in Shillong, checks into guesthouse

May 22 : Rents scooty, travels to Cherrapunji

May 23 : Raja murdered on Mawlingkhiyiat trail

May 24 : Scooty found abandoned in Sohrarim

June 2 : Raja’s body recovered

June 7–8: Arrests made across MP and UP; Sonam surrenders

Love, Betrayal, and Murder: A Case That Stunned India

The brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi under the guise of a honeymoon has left a trail of shock across the country. With multiple digital clues, CCTV footage, and chilling confessions, what seemed like a tragic accident at first has now unfolded into a meticulously planned murder involving jealousy, betrayal, and ₹20 lakh blood money.

As the investigation continues, Sonam Raghuvanshi, once a newlywed, now faces the possibility of being the prime accused in one of India’s most shocking honeymoon murders.

