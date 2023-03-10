China Under Xi Jinping - A New World Order | Key Events, Policies

The tug-of-war with India

In May 2020, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in aggressive face-offs and skirmishes at Sino-Indian border near Galwan in Ladakh where several soldiers from both sides were killed or injured. Few months later in September, shots were fired along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the first time since 45 years with both sides blaming each other for the firing.

Partial disengagements did take place from different locations until February 2021, however, the damage was already done. There were action on the economic front including cancellation and additional scrutiny of certain contracts with Chinese firms, and calls were also made to stop the entry of Chinese companies into strategic markets in India.

The government had also banned over 200 Chinese apps in the country like Tencent and Alibaba.

Multiple reasons have been cited for the trigger of these escalations, one of them being China’s territory grabbing technique which involves encroaching upon small parts of enemy territory over a large period of time.