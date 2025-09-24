When Assam's favorite singer Zubeen Garg met his untimely death in a dreadful accident in Singapore, the state went into mourning — but mourning soon came into conflict with suspicion. As the state went into a whirl of rumour, allegation, and social media gossip, one person who got targeted unwittingly was Dr. Sanjive Narain, CMD of AM Television and Zubeen's old friend. His highly detailed narrative comes across less as a defence and more as the autobiography of a man struggling to balance private tragedy with public ridicule. For him, friendship, trust, and grieving were casualties along with Zubeen's death at an early age.

Between Truth and Suspicion

Narain's narration is detailed, citing timelines, flights, food, telephone calls, and first-hand accounts. But in the court of public opinion, fact is easily overshadowed by impression. Did he take too long to speak? Was his silence a show of dignity, or pressure-induced hesitation? These are questions which open up a broader cultural tension: in the era of instantaneous social media judgment, mourning can itself be a trial, and friendships can be strained in ways public opinion seldom forgives.

Zubeen Garg's passing, a tragedy that should have brought Assam together, instead revealed the weakness of trust, the power of disinformation, and the human toll of internet rumour. Narain's words, both a apologia and an elegy, disclose the individual cost of being falsely accused in public debate: the inability to grieve openly for someone he had come to think of as family.

Silence in the Face of Grief

From September 19 to 23, while Assam wept as one, Narain remained silent. "Zubeen was a family member. Until his funeral was peacefully and respectfully conducted, it was my responsibility to remain quiet," he justified. This silence, though emotionally justifiable, inadvertently produced a void that misinformation flooded. In the social-media age, silence is misconstrued as guilt, even if it is from respect.

Frustrated by the relentless rumours, Narain made a dramatic appeal: “I will speak with evidence today, as everyone is writing about me without any evidence. If I lie about anything today, I urge the people of Assam to give me the rope, and I will die by putting it in my throat.” The statement underscores not only his confidence in his account but also the immense personal anguish he endured as public suspicion replaced trust.

The Singapore Sojourn

Narain was invited to Singapore by Shyamkanu Mahanta to participate in the North East Festival with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya Chief Ministers, and Assam's Pabitra Margherita. Narain also wanted to launch an English-language book on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's centenary.

"I explained I could only come on September 19, as I had already booked tickets to Dubai for the following day. Everything was paid by me," he made it clear. But his trip outside became the target of conspiracy theories, illustrating how simple public actions in simple times get misconstrued in times of calamity.

Debunking Allegations

The Night Party: The biggest sensational allegation against Narain was that he had arranged for a party on September 18 in Singapore where Zubeen was present. Narain denies this point-blank. On that day night, he was watching the premiere of his film "Swahid Pranamu Tumak" in Guwahati and took flights from there to Kolkata and then to Singapore. Boarding passes validate his chronology, and the viral party clip, recorded at 9:39 pm Singapore time (7:09 pm IST), comes at the time he would have been at Guwahati airport.

The Yacht: The second charge — that Narain hired the yacht on which Zubeen sailed out to sea — is also untrue. He arrived in Singapore on September 19 at 6:30 am local time. Tired, he slept at his hotel and was not aware of Zubeen's plans. It was later found that Tanmoy, an Assamese Singaporean community member, had booked the yacht.

These accusations show just how quickly public opinion becomes established without factual verification, and how quickly social media rumor can crowd out established facts.

The Accident and Initial Response

Narain sheds light on the crucial hours following Zubeen's accident. Narain was initially called by Shyamkanu Mahanta regarding the accident, and then his confirmation from Rajesh Bhuyan requesting Narain to act. Narain rang up one of the members of the Singapore Assam Association, who had said that the accident was caused due to diving — read as scuba diving. The first report heard in Guwahati regarding the accident of diving was made by Narain himself.

He rushed to the scene at once with friend Mriganka Hazarika, taking a taxi to the jetty. On arrival, he could see Zubeen undergoing CPR, performed by his cousin Sandipan and Siddharth Sharma. "I shouted at them — why did anyone let Zubeen swim? He has a seizure disorder and should never have been in the water without utmost caution," Narain remembered.

He convinced the Singapore police to permit Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen's manager, to go with him to the hospital because he alone was aware of the singer's medical history and dietary details. Narain accompanied the Indian Deputy High Commissioner. Even with this, doctors pronounced Zubeen dead at 5:15 pm in Singapore time (2:45 pm IST).

Denied a Final Farewell

The most moving part of Narain's testimony, however, is his sorrow. Social media gossip and accusations had kept him and his family from Zubeen's funeral in Guwahati. "Despite our request, we were barred from paying the last respects. For 35 years, Zubeen was family. But I could not catch a glimpse of him even for the last time," he regretted.

Besides, old photos of Narain with Zubeen from Mumbai were misused on the web to imply he was in Singapore with Zubeen around that time, adding to misinformation.

Analytical Viewpoint: Social Media, Trust, and Responsibility

Narain's evidence brings into picture three closely connected realities:

The risk of public judgment at lightening-fast speed — facts are less effective than perception.

The vulnerability of trust in sorrow — even decades-old friendships come under doubt at times of tragedy.

The human price of misinformation — mourning becomes spectacle, and public judgment may stop private grieving.

Secondly, the conditions surrounding Zubeen's demise — a popular star with diagnosed ailments undertaking risky activity overseas — highlight the significance of risk sensitivity and responsibility in planning overseas events.

Conclusion

Dr. Sanjive Narain's statements are both an apology and a complaint. They attest not only to his innocence concerning charges involving the death of Zubeen but also to the private pain of having lost a friend while being unable to grieve openly.

For Assam, and for India's social media community as a whole, the tragedy presents a harsh lesson: the need for instant explanation must not come at the expense of meticulous inquiry, compassion, or the assumption of innocence. Here, bereavement was converted into a test, and a friendship into a casualty. Hope is that, as the investigations continue, truth will out through facts — not speculation — and that the personal anguish of the closest to Zubeen is at last recognized.

