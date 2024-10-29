Diwali vs Year-Round Pollution: Are We Missing Forest for the Trees?

To understand this issue fully, we must look beyond Diwali. India’s pollution problem extends far beyond one night of fireworks. According to a 2023 report by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities are in India, with air pollution claiming around 1.6 million lives annually in the country. Sources of pollution are myriad—industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, construction dust, and the burning of crop stubble in North India’s farmlands. Together, these factors contribute to hazardous levels of pollution that persist through much of the year.