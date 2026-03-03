From Naamghor Courtyards To DJ Nights: How Holi In Assam Has Changed Over The Years

There was a time when Holi in Assam arrived softly.

There was a time when Holi in Assam was less about colour bombs and more about community bonds. It did not announce itself with towering speakers or neon posters. It came with the rhythm of khol and cymbals, with the fragrance of freshly ground abir, with laughter that travelled from one courtyard to another. It came with folded hands and open doors.

Before high-decibel DJ trucks rolled through city lanes, before chemical gulal flooded shopfronts, and long before Instagram Reels began dictating celebration styles, Holi or Phakuwa, as it is lovingly called in many Assamese households, unfolded gently in the courtyards of homes and the prayer-filled spaces of Naamghors.

Today, the festival still paints Assam in bright hues. But the shades, many feel, have changed.

The Holi of Previously: Soft Colours, Strong Bonds

Traditionally, Holi in Assam carried a distinctive neo-Vaishnavite imprint shaped by the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva. The festival was deeply connected to Doul Utsav, observed in Sattras and Naamghors across the state, particularly in Barpeta, where the celebration still preserves much of its classical grace.

In rural Assam, Holi was not chaotic. It was devotional, almost meditative.

People gathered, dressed in simple white attire, a symbolic blank canvas waiting for colour. After prayers, elders would gently apply abir on the cheeks of the young. Children waited patiently, not to splash water balloons, but to receive blessings. Kirtans filled the air, and the music of cymbals echoed through bamboo groves.

“Earlier, Holi meant visiting every neighbour’s home,” recalls 72-year-old Hemanta Kalita from Nalbari. “You didn’t need a phone call. You could walk into anyone’s courtyard, apply colour, share Pitha and tea. There was no fear, no vulgarity.”

The colours themselves were modest and meaningful: turmeric paste, powdered rice, extracts from flowers like tesu. They stained lightly and washed away easily. By dusk, the village would grow quiet again, as if the festival had bowed respectfully before leaving.

It was less spectacle, more sentiment.

Less performance, more participation.

The Holi of Now: Bigger, Louder, Brighter

Fast forwardto 2026, and Holi in Assam, particularly in Guwahati, is an entirely different visual narrative.

Gated societies organise “Holi Bashes.” DJs, foam machines, rain dance setups, and ticketed entries dominate urban celebrations. Open grounds transform into high-energy party arenas by noon. Influencers curate “Holi Looks.” Organic colours compete with fluorescent powders shipped from outside the state.

Social media now shapes how Holi is experienced. For many young revellers, the celebration is documented even before it is lived.

There is undeniable vibrancy in this transformation. College campuses are alive with laughter. Inter-community participation has widened. Young people across religious and social backgrounds join in with enthusiasm that was once rare in certain pockets of Assam.

Women’s participation in public Holi events has visibly increased compared to earlier decades. That, many argue, reflects growing social confidence and freedom of movement.

The festival today is louder, larger, and more inclusive.

But it is also more complicated.

The Gains: A Festival That Opened Up

The modern evolution of Holi in Assam has brought certain positives.

It has moved beyond community silos and become more socially integrated in urban settings. Small vendors selling colours, sweets, and water guns see a seasonal boost in income. Event organisers and local businesses benefit from the economic ripple effect.

Cultural exchange has expanded, too. Bollywood music, pan-Indian trends, and digital influence have connected Assam’s youth to a broader national celebration landscape.

For many, Holi today feels freer, more expressive.

The Costs: When Colour Turns Careless

Yet alongside expansion, cracks have appeared.

Commercialisation has gradually replaced neighbourhood intimacy. Instead of walking into each other’s homes, people often buy entry passes to curated celebration zones. Community bonding has, in some urban areas, given way to consumer-driven festivity.

There are also uncomfortable realities.

Reports of harassment, drunken misbehaviour, and reckless driving often spike during Holi. The phrase “Bura na mano, Holi hai” is sometimes misused to excuse conduct that would otherwise be unacceptable. Consent, at times, gets blurred under layers of colour.

Environmental concerns loom large as well. Chemical dyes, plastic packets, and water wastage raise serious questions in a state as ecologically fragile as Assam. The Brahmaputra valley, which battles floods and erosion annually, cannot ignore the environmental footprint of synthetic celebration.

Noise pollution has become another fault line. What was once devotional singing in *naamghors* has, in many urban spaces, been replaced by high-decibel beats that stretch well beyond permissible sound limits.

Rural Assam: Holding On to Memory

Interestingly, rural Assam still carries echoes of the older rhythm.

In Barpeta’s Doul celebrations, rituals remain disciplined and devotional. The procession of deities, collective prayers, and traditional music preserves centuries-old continuity. Faith still guides festivity.

Yet even there, tourism, digital attention, and modern exposure are gradually reshaping scale and expectation.

Tradition is adapting sometimes gracefully, sometimes reluctantly.

A Festival at the Crossroads

The story of Holi in Assam is, in many ways, the story of Assam itself negotiating between heritage and modernity, between quiet spirituality and amplified celebration.

Neither the past nor the present is entirely flawless.

Earlier Holi may have been gentler, more rooted in devotion, but it was also shaped by the limitations of its time. Today’s Holi is more expansive, more inclusive, more confident, yet it risks drifting away from the cultural soil that once nourished it.

The challenge is not to resist change.

The challenge is balance.

Can Assam celebrate Holi with music without drowning out meaning?

Can colour be thrown without crossing boundaries?

Can commerce grow without replacing community?

Because Holi in Assam was never merely about colour.

It was about walking across paddy fields to a neighbour’s home.

It was about elders sitting on bamboo verandas waiting for children to arrive.

It was about the soft hum of kirtan rising into the spring sky.

It was about forgiveness offered quietly, without spectacle.

When colours touched the skin, they carried warmth. When they washed away in the evening, relationships remained.

Today, as high-rise balconies overlook Guwahati’s streets and the Brahmaputra flows past a city far louder than it once was, one wonders what kind of memories this generation will carry forward.

Will they remember the beat of DJs or the rhythm of the khol?

Will they recall curated photographs or the unfiltered laughter of an open courtyard?

Assam is a land where festivals are intertwined with rivers, with seasons, with collective memory. From the banks of the Brahmaputra to the lanes of Barpeta’s Doul grounds, Holi has always been more than an event; it has been an expression of who we are.

If the colours are to remain meaningful, they must still carry respect.

If the celebrations are to grow larger, they must not grow emptier.

Because when the last splash of colour fades, and the music falls silent, what remains is not the spectacle but the bond.

And in Assam, bonds have always mattered more than brightness.