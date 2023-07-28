How did 'INDIA' and 'BHARAT' Diverge From One Another?

With time, the rift between INDIA and BHARAT has been wider and deeper. This is not to imply that INDIA has looked down upon BHARAT, judging it to be detached from the modern world and "rural" with all of the bad connotations that the word carries. The goal right now is to find a solution, not to assign blame. It is necessary for us to collectively embrace the fact that this gap will never be closed. But we must try to close the gap and establish channels of communication. We are the same country that celebrated freedom as brothers when we fought like brothers and we are the same country that fell to invaders in the midst of our internal superiority struggle. It's time we realized that we are a nation of more than 2 billion people, and our collective strength will make us invincible; let's not let minor cultural differences hold us back.