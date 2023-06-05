How Far Is Single-Use Plastic Ban Effective in Guwahati

Himadri Kalita
Every year on June 5 the world observes the day as World Environment Day. People organize campaigns and plant trees on this day to raise awareness about protecting the environment for next generations.
The Assam government has launched several measures to protect the environment, but how effective are they?
Environment and development should go hand in hand, but unfortunately, many old trees that provided shade during the summer are being cut down in the name of progress. Although the government has promised to compensate by planting double the amount of trees being cut down for various developmental projects, however, it is yet to be known when it will be recompensed.
Last week, the people of Assam have witnessed a rise in mercury resulting in extreme heat waves making it intolerable to even stay out for a few minutes. The rise in temperature has even claimed life of a policeman who was on eviction duty in Sonitpur district. Due to the cutting down of trees, there is hardly a place in Guwahati where people could stand for a while on a roadside under the shade of a tree.
Just a few days ago, I booked a rapido from the Chandmari area to Jalukbari and was completely sweating during the entire ride, however, for a moment, near Handique Girls College, I felt relieved from being in direct contact with the sun as the route was covered with big trees providing shade. At that moment, I wondered what if the entire Guwahati was covered with trees.
It is pertinent to note that the government is not solely responsible to preserve our environment by taking initiatives, organizing awareness campaigns and pledging to plant more trees compensating for the ones being cut down for the construction of roads, buildings, flyovers and many more.
Guwahati, at present, is filled with apartments as most of the residents prefer flats for security reasons nevertheless it is noticed that in these apartments hardly any garden area or provisions to plant trees are available as the areas inside the housing societies are mostly covered with concrete floors.
The builders feel that it is not necessary to fill the apartments with trees as it would cover a large portion of the areas on which they can build a building instead. But if the buyers demand a location filled with greenery then these builders will be compelled to give up a large portion for the plantation of trees.
This year the theme of World Environment Day is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ and interestingly the Central Government imposed a ban on single-use plastics last year on July 1. Even after almost a year of the ban, single-use plastics could be still seen available in abundant in the market. Despite several campaigns, awareness programmes, initiatives, and actions, the usage of single-use plastics is still witnessed in Assam.
Last year, I had a college trip to Manali where the ban of plastic is followed very strictly. One will find it difficult to find single-use plastic except for the garbage bag. Due to this reason, tourists may note that after inhaling oxygen, they feel fresh and relaxed. In addition, they won't find garbage dumped on the roadside leaving a foul smell in the surrounding areas.
Our state government has put many efforts to curb the usage of single-use plastics however, the residents of Guwahati, whenever they go out to buy something always request for carry bags because they are habituated. A habit is a regular tendency that is very difficult to give up easily. It could be given up only when the plastics are completely made unavailable in the market by replacing it with alternatives.
While asking a few shopkeepers, I came to know that even after the ban, they are still using single-use plastic because they are cheaper than biodegradable bags. The cost factor poses as one of the reasons why they are not refraining from using plastic bags.
Campaigns, awareness programmes, etc. are not effective enough to make the residents of Guwahati be aware that how much harm it causes to our environment.
A few shops in the Maligaon area refuse to entertain consumers by providing polythene bags as they are adhering to the initiative of the plastic ban. Due to the refusal, regular customers now carry a jute or cloth bag whenever they go shopping.
If all the shops use this technique of not providing single-use plastics to the customers, then the residents will inculcate the habit of carrying reusable bags whenever they are out for shopping.
One can only hope that this year’s theme of ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ will be able to imprint some logic in the minds of the residents of Guwahati so that they are aware of the harmful use of single-use plastics and avoid using them.