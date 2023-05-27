How The Mighty Gunners Have Fallen…

But this wasn’t always the case. Although dead men tell no tales, you can always ask the one who came back from the war. Arsene Wenger managed the team from 1996 to 2018 by becoming the longest-serving and one of the most successful in the club’s history. The North London club has won three Premier League titles under Wenger. In 1997-98, 2001-02, and 2003-04. With this Wenger became the first non-English manager to win the Premier League and FA Cup in less than two years of joining. In the 2003-04 season, Arsenal were unbeaten throughout the whole season, creating another Premier League history and becoming the "Invincibles". Under Arsene’s guidance, the Gunners have won 6 FA Cup titles and reached the Champions League final in 2006. The whole tale of Arsene and Arsenal is not less than a saga of the forgotten past. However, the club has failed miserably to nurture the legacy.