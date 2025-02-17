HSLC Exam Marred by Rampant Malpractices; Who Is To Blame?

The second day of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations 2025 organized by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has been marred by widespread malpractice. Reports on Monday indicated instances of candidates resorting to unfair means across multiple examination centres in the state.

Cheating Rampant in Dhubri’s Bilasipara

Large-scale cheating was detected at an examination centre in Dhubri district’s Bilasipara on the second day of the HSLC exam 2025. During security checks at the main gate of Barkanda People's Academy Higher Secondary Model School, students were found carrying an alarming number of cheat sheets hidden in their shoes, socks, jackets, and other places. Exam officials conducting surprise inspections were stunned to discover widespread use of these unauthorized materials. Around 970 students appeared for the examination at this centre.

Similarly, at Silbari Public High School examination centre, where 660 students were appearing for the exam, surprise inspections also led to the recovery of large quantities of unauthorized notes.

Candidate Caught Cheating in Nagaon

Adding to the widespread exam irregularities, an incident at Singimari Md. Ali Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district has drawn attention. A female candidate was caught red-handed using unfair means during the Assamese exam and was immediately suspended from the examination. Officials stated that the student was found using unauthorized materials during the exam, leading to her expulsion from the exam hall. The student belonged to Salpara Bangaon High School, and this incident serves as a warning to other candidates attempting to rely on dishonest means to pass their exams.

Viral Video Exposes Exam Malpractices in Tamulpur

Another serious breach of examination rules was reported at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School, where a video of students at an examination openly using mobile phones during the examination has gone viral on social media. The footage clearly shows students checking their phones for answers in the presence of the invigilators, raising questions about the effectiveness of examination monitoring. Despite the strict prohibition on the use of mobile phones in examination halls, students were seen freely accessing their devices, leading to widespread criticism from parents, educators, and concerned citizens.

Urgent Need for Stricter Actions

The recent cases of mass cheating and blatant rule violations in various examination centres across Assam have sparked concerns over the credibility of the examination system. With strict anti-cheating policies already in place, these incidents suggest either a lack of enforcement or collusion between students or certain exam officials.

While some students resort to unfair means to secure good grades, such actions only compromise the integrity of the examination system. To ensure a fair and just assessment process, authorities must take immediate corrective measures and instil a sense of discipline and responsibility among students, invigilators, and educational institutions alike.

If such practices continue unchecked, it could impact the overall quality of education in the state and diminish the value of board certifications. Authorities need to introduce stricter penalties for students caught cheating and improve invigilation procedures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

With these shocking revelations coming to light, all eyes are now on the Assam Education Department and the respective examination boards. In the wake of these incidents, education department officials are expected to conduct rigorous inspections and introduce stricter measures for upcoming exams. The authorities must take decisive actions against those involved in these malpractices, including students, invigilators, and any officials found guilty of negligence.

Among potential solutions to curb this growing problem are strict frisking of students, installation of CCTV cameras in exam halls, and stringent penalties for those caught cheating.