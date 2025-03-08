International Women’s Day : Men Living in a Woman’s World

“Out of the ash

I rise with my red hair

And I eat men like air.”

- Sylvia Plath

For centuries, men have enjoyed the privilege of running the world—writing laws, governing countries, leading businesses, and, of course, deciding what’s best for women. Yet, despite their historical dominance, there is one persistent inconvenience: women just won’t stop fighting for their rights.One might think that after years of movements, protests, and legislation, women would have finally achieved full equality and be content with their victories. Yet, here we are—women are still asking for equal pay, reproductive rights, and protection against harassment.

But it has been said and proven multiple times in the past that we are nothing but men living in a woman's world. While we merely exist in their world, they are fighting for a better society for us all.

However, despite all the progress women have made, they are still fighting for basic rights—like bodily autonomy and workplace safety—while also being accused of wanting to dominate men. Feminism, which simply demands equality, is often labeled as a movement of radical man-haters. The irony? Most feminists are just asking for a world where they don’t have to justify their existence, while men continue to feel threatened by that very idea.

On this occasion of International Women’s Day, while women are still fighting for their basic rights since ages; there are some figures from the past which will mortify us to the core.

In 2024 alone, over 30,000 rape cases were registered in India, and this number would be significantly higher on a global scale. Not to mention the countless unreported cases that go unnoticed due to various factors. While recent incidents in Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand have shaken the nation, one question remains unanswered: Where does this end?

For all the talk of progress, the so-called “woman’s world” remains a dangerous place for women. While men lament the loss of traditional power, women continue to navigate a reality where domestic violence, sexual harassment, and gender-based violence are everyday threats. Laws exist, yet conviction rates remain abysmally low. Movements like #MeToo exposed systemic abuse, yet survivors are still silenced, disbelieved, or blamed. Perhaps before worrying about whether feminism is "too extreme," society should focus on why women still have to carry pepper spray just to walk home safely at night.

So, who’s really struggling in this so-called “woman’s world”? Women, who continue to demand rights they should have had long ago? Or men, who are being asked to do the bare minimum—respect, support, and acknowledge women as equals? The debate rages on, but one thing is clear: women will keep fighting, and men will keep wondering why they can’t just be satisfied with what they’ve got.

The world isn’t a “woman’s world” yet, but if history has shown us anything, it’s that change is inevitable. And perhaps, one day, we’ll finally stop debating whether equality is a privilege or a basic human right.