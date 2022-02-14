Is Banning Chinese Apps enough to Counter Chinese Aggression?

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to the country's security.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning the operations of these apps in India.

The union government has been banning a huge number of Chinese apps in India phase-wise since June 2020 after clashes broke out between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley situated between Ladakh and Aksai Chin, which is under Chinese control.

Indian troops had reportedly gone to a disputed area in the Galwan Valley on the night of June 15, 2020 to remove a Chinese encroachment. They were met by China’s Col Qi Fabao and 150 Chinese soldiers who formed a battle formation instead of discussing the issue with the Indian troops.

On June 29, a few days after the Galwan clashes, 59 apps including the most popular TikTok app was banned in the country. Other popular apps on the list were Shareit, fashion website and app Shein, Xiaomi Mi Community, Clash of Kings, Weibo and Likee among others.

MeitY banned these apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which states that the government has the “power to issue directions for interception or monitoring or decryption of any information through any computer resource.”

This is usually done when the government is “satisfied that it is necessary to do so in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above or for investigation of any offence.”

Another set of 118 apps were again banned in September 2020, which included PUBG. Following this, a third list of banned Chinese apps came out in November 2020, which included a total of 43 apps. AliExpress was the most prominent name in that particular list.

Chinese apps have been a cause for concern among many nations, including India and the US. This is due to the Chinese government having potential jurisdiction and authority over the data collected by these apps.

The relations between India and China have worsened after the Galwan clashes. In fact a virtual battle still continues between the two nations after the scuffle.

Boycotting China-made apps may be an attempt by the Indian government to foster anti-China sentiments among the people of the country.