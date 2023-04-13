Jallianwala Bagh Massacre- A Tragic History

In the year 2012, my family took a vacation to Punjab when we visited Jallianwala Bagh. My father showed me the bullet marks on the walls, the Martyrs' well where several Indians took their lives along with their children so they don’t have to die at the hands of Britishers. It was from my father that I came to know about one of the tragic histories India faced during British colonization.

Baisakhi is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Punjabis in the month of April. The festival falls on April 13 or sometimes on April 14.

In March 1919, when India was preparing to struggle for independence, the British government passed a Rowlatt Act to increase their grip on power over the common folk. According to this act, the power was given to the government to detain anyone without trial.

The act was followed by freedom fighters staging protests against it that resulted in impose of curfews in several parts of the country. During this time, two national leaders, Satyapal and Saifuddin Kitchlew, were arrested which angered several Punjabis.

On April 13, several Punjabis gathered at Jallianwala Bagh, surrounded by high walls and only one exit gate, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi as well as peacefully protest against the arrest of the national leaders.

After a few moments, troops headed by British military officer General Dyer surrounded the place without leaving any space for them to escape or a warning to disperse and open fire on the unarmed crowd for over 10 minutes until their ammunition was exhausted.

Over thousands of people were killed while other thousands sustained wounds. Among the people, several jumped into a well with their children to kill themselves before dying at the hands of the Britishers. The well was later named as Martyrs' Well.

The incident was published in a small corner of the newspaper which was missed by several nationalists. One of the nationalists among them was Nobel Laureate for Literature Rabindranath Tagore. Though the incident occurred in the month of May, he was aware of the bloody massacre in the month of May following which he renounced the knighthood conferred to him in the year 1915 in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.