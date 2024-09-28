Kolkata’s Trams: Are We Really Ready to Say Goodbye?

Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati
In a surprising move, the West Bengal government has announced plans to largely discontinue the iconic tram service that has been a staple of Kolkata’s transportation and heritage for over 150 years. West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty confirmed that all tram routes will be shut down, except for a small section between Esplanade and Maidan, which will remain operational solely for tourism purposes. But is this decision truly in the best interest of the city, or are we witnessing the end of an era without proper consideration?
Introduced in 1873, Kolkata’s trams have long been a beloved symbol of the city. Chakraborty acknowledged the emotional attachment many have to the trams, stating, “We are not discontinuing tramways from today or tomorrow. We are aware of people’s emotions.” Yet, he also pointed out the slow pace of trams as a significant factor contributing to the ongoing traffic congestion on Kolkata’s roads. This raises the question: Is sacrificing a historical mode of transportation justified in the name of modernity?
Public response has been overwhelmingly skeptical, with many taking to social media to voice their discontent. One user lamented, "End of an era... Kolkata Tram’s 151-year legacy comes to an end. Future generations will only know the trams through faded photographs and nostalgic tales. RIP Kolkata Trams." This sentiment resonates deeply with those who believe that eliminating the tram service amounts to discarding a vital piece of the city’s identity.
Moreover, critics of the decision argue that it reflects a failure to modernize an eco-friendly transportation option rather than a thoughtful approach to urban planning. One comment read, “Instead of modernizing it, they chose to let it decay—why preserve history when you can erase it? Another piece of Kolkata’s soul, discarded without a second thought.”
The Calcutta Tram User’s Association has also voiced its disapproval, contending that trams could still play a role in the city’s future transport infrastructure. “Over 450 cities globally run trams, and more than 70 cities have reintroduced them after discontinuation. Cities with higher population density and fewer roads than Kolkata have brought back trams! Why can’t Kolkata?” the association questioned.
As the tram service faces this uncertain fate, one cannot help but wonder if the decision to discontinue it is truly a necessary step forward or merely a hasty measure that overlooks the heritage and identity woven into the very fabric of Kolkata. Are we ready to say goodbye to a piece of our history, or is there still a chance to rethink this course of action?