Kolkata’s Trams: Are We Really Ready to Say Goodbye?

In a surprising move, the West Bengal government has announced plans to largely discontinue the iconic tram service that has been a staple of Kolkata’s transportation and heritage for over 150 years. West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty confirmed that all tram routes will be shut down, except for a small section between Esplanade and Maidan, which will remain operational solely for tourism purposes. But is this decision truly in the best interest of the city, or are we witnessing the end of an era without proper consideration?