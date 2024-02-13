National Women's Day: Celebrating Women's Struggles & Achievements

Focusing on gender equality and aiming to strengthen womenfolk, the Centre as well as Assam government have initiated several measures to ensure that the community receive equal benefits as men do.

The Assam Government doled out a slew of women-centric schemes in its budget for 2024-25 which was presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday. Among the schemes introduced for the women community are Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina and the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan.