One Label, Many Styles: Celebrating International Dance Day

Swagata Borah
Dance is a universal language that transcends cultural and linguistic barriers. It has been an integral part of our culture for centuries, with evidence dating back to prehistoric times.
April 29, is marked as the day when people around the world come together to celebrate the beauty and power of dance. The air is alive with the sound of music, the rhythmic beat of feet, and the infectious energy of dancers moving in unison. This is International Dance Day, a time to celebrate the power of dance to bring people together and lift our spirits.
Whether through traditional folk dances, contemporary ballets, or hip-hop routines, dance has the ability to bridge divides and create connections between people who might otherwise have little in common.
The Day is celebrated in memory of Jean-Georges Noverre, a French dancer and choreographer who is considered the creator of modern ballet.
Noverre was born on April 29, 1727 and his work and contributions to the world of dance are celebrated annually on his birthday
The day was established in 1982 by the International Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is a UNESCO partner NGO.
Since, its inception, the Day has been celebrated in many different ways around the world. Dance companies, schools and organizations organize performances, workshops, and other events to hold the legacy of dance.
The celebration of the day has also evolved to encompass the role of dance in promoting cultural understanding and cooperation. Many events and performances aim to showcase the diversity of dance styles and the unique cultural expressions they embody.
International Dance Day has become a global celebration of dance and its power to inspire, entertain, and educate. It serves as a reminder of the importance of dance as an art form and cultural expression, and the need to continue supporting and promoting it around the world.