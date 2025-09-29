Singapore’s Lazarus Island: Beauty, Haunting, and the Questions Surrounding Zubeen Garg

The sudden death of popular singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has shocked the public and his fans. But aside from sorrow, a burning question has arisen: why was Zubeen brought to Lazarus Island, a place with mystery, history, and haunting legend?

Lazarus Island, a small island off Singapore's southern coast, looks peaceful by day, its coconut palms swaying and golden sands glistening. But history writes a different tale. The island has been closely linked with isolation, quarantine, and disaster. During the 19th century, it was a quarantine area during outbreaks of disease, where countless ill were left isolated from the mainland, never to be seen again. It also became part of Singapore's prison network, accommodated addicts of opium, and was left scarred from devastating fires in the early 1900s. By 2016, the final permanent residents had departed, and the island was in large part deserted.

The island's strange reputation only increased in local tradition. Moving shadows within the trees, unexplained chills in nighttime air, and bizarre whispers have contributed to rumours that Lazarus Island is haunted. Even residents purportedly shun dedicating leisure time there, citing unknown disappearances and drownings throughout the years.

Addressing the media on Monday, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, questioned why he was taken to that place. "I have now heard on the internet that Lazarus Island in Singapore was a quarantine place during the time of the COVID-19 outbreak and was utilised as a cemetery. As I know now, even Singapore locals don't visit there for leisure hours. This place is referred to as haunted.". It's claimed that there is something in that seawater. There are so many such incidents previously, of which now I have learned, that people get lost, die, or drown; no one gets a good report; if the body is found, the post-mortem shows the person died due to drowning. Why was Zubeen taken to a secret island, and for what purpose? He was taken there. Zubeen had visited Singapore before, and there was no such destination to relax; he was always wasting time in hotels during his previous visits. His free time could have been spent in a hotel; he would have been delighted. He did not need to visit the island. He came there for the festival; there was no necessity for any other events. I have many questions, and now I need the answers."

The contrast is harsh. Zubeen Garg, a musician whose life was devoted to music and happiness, was taken to a place traditionally linked with death, banishment, and ghostly stories. Although the visit's motivations were surely celebratory, the location evinces severe doubts regarding planning, consciousness, and sensitivity for the safety of a valued cultural icon.

Lazarus Island continues to be a symbol of contradictions—daytime goodness hiding a turbulent history, recreation overshadowed by myths of disaster. Zubeen Garg's visitation, in retrospect, lays bare the dangers of ignoring such realities. For fans and family members, questions are now as vital as grieving; discovering why this choice was made is essential, not only to comprehend the tragedy, but to prevent repetitions in the future.

At times such as these, place stories are as important as visitors. The history of Lazarus Island reminds us that danger and beauty can be paired, and cultural symbols need respect and prudence when exported to foreign soil.

Also Read: Zubeen - The Human Who Refused To Be God