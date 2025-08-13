Stray Dogs, Insta-Warriors, and the Great Compassion Olympics

India has a new crisis, and it isn’t just politics or inflation. It’s barking, biting, and occasionally, existential dread on four paws. On August 11, the Supreme Court ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be picked up and housed in shelters within eight weeks. “Infants and young children should not fall prey to rabies…there should be no compromise,” warned Justice J.B. Pardiwala. The message was clear: if you think your morning jog should come with a side of teeth marks, think again.

For many, this is welcome relief. For animal activists, it’s as if someone suddenly suggested the moon be turned into a dog park. After two decades of the ABC Rules—sterilise, vaccinate, release, repeat—the Court has effectively said: enough. Sterilised dogs still bite. Vaccinated dogs still transmit disease. And feeding colonies? Congratulations, you’ve built a canine version of Wall Street, with territorial turf wars and aggressive mergers.

Meanwhile, the world of Instagram morality marches on. Celebrities who stayed silent when India launched Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack (yes, that swift response to Pakistan-backed terror that actually mattered) are now suddenly furious about stray dogs. Their feeds are filled with latte art, kale bowls, and “Save the Doggos” captions. Apparently, raising awareness is trending, but risking rabies by actually walking the streets? Not so much.

The irony is delicious. Here we have lakhs of dogs roaming free, occasionally attacking humans, occasionally inspiring viral Instagram reels, and above all, giving everyone a reason to rethink their jogging routes. And yet, online, compassion is measured in likes. A child bitten in Delhi? Meh. An influencer posing with a poodle in Paris? Heroic.

Globally, stray dog management is not quite so whimsical. The U.S. and Europe impound unclaimed strays. Australia shoots feral dogs to protect biodiversity. The IUCN considers stray dogs invasive species. India, for decades, has experimented with a policy that amounts to “sterilise, release, and pray.” The Supreme Court’s directive is not cruelty—it’s reality-check, delivered with judicial gravitas.

Of course, there will be protests. Shelters will cost money, overcrowding is a real concern, and yes, some dogs will be grumpy about it. But here’s the kicker: we are a society that applauds people for posting outrage on Instagram while avoiding real action. Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees life and a safe environment.

Apparently, posting a selfie with a rescued puppy counts as civic duty now.

Meanwhile, in the streets of Delhi-NCR, humans and dogs continue their intricate dance of mutual suspicion. Delivery workers dodge feral pups. Children hug dogs they shouldn’t. Elderly citizens walk warily, muttering about “the good old days when dogs were only in movies.” And celebrities? They craft hashtags.

The Supreme Court’s message is simple: empathy cannot be performative. Sentiment alone cannot endanger citizens. Streets should not be an obstacle course of barking, biting, and viral indignation. India has drawn a line: compassion must be paired with common sense, and Instagram outrage must occasionally step aside for actual action.

So, dear citizens, jog carefully. Look both ways before you cross a colony. And to the influencers, maybe pause your kale smoothie, take a walk outside, and consider that sometimes, reality bites—literally.