Students Suffer, ASSEB Fails - Where Is the Accountability?

Repeated anomalies and mismanagement continue to plague the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). The recent paper leaks of both the Economics and Mathematics exams has exposed glaring inefficiencies in the board’s administration, raising concerns about its ability to conduct fair and transparent examinations.

Mathematics Examination Postponed

The HS First Year Mathematics examination, scheduled for the afternoon of March 21, 2025, (Friday) was allegedly leaked, prompting authorities to cancel the exam on Thursday and file police complaints. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in a post on 'X' on March 20, 2025 (Thursday) shared a notification from ASSEB announcing the postponement of the Mathematics exam without providing any explanation.

"The Higher Secondary First Year Mathematics exam, scheduled for March 21, 2025 (Afternoon Session), has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," the minister stated.

As a response to this, the ASSEB on Saturday suspended the affiliation of a total of 15 private institutions in 10 districts of Assam after reports confirmed the suspected leakage of the Mathematics question paper. ASSEB had directed all inspectors of schools and principals of lead colleges to retrieve the sealed packets of the Mathematics question paper from all institutions on the same day. However, reports from inspectors and lead college principals revealed that some private institutions had broken the seals before the scheduled date and time of the examination, violating standard procedures. In response, ASSEB has instructed the concerned inspectors to file FIRs against these institutions for legal action. Pending the outcome of the police investigation, the affiliation and permissions of the institutions in question have been suspended with immediate effect, barring them from admitting students to Class XI for the 2025-26 academic session. However, students currently enrolled in Class XI and appearing for the HS First Year Examination 2025 will be allowed to continue their studies at these suspended institutions.

Economics Paper Leak

On March 21 (Friday), reports surfaced that the question paper for the Economics examination, scheduled for Saturday morning, had leaked. However, the examination was held today (March 22). The ASSEB in a notice to the Inspector of schools today said, “I am directed to inform you that at about about 8 AM of 22nd March 2025 (today), we have received information that the Question Paper of Economics subject of HS First Year Examination, 2025 is suspected to be leaked. Since the examination is scheduled to be held at 9 am and most of the candidates either on the way to examination centre or reached their institutions by that time, the examination is continued as scheduled.”

ASSEB’s response to this exposes a worrying pattern of negligence and mismanagement in the state's education system. The decision to go ahead with the examination despite credible evidence of a leak raises serious questions about accountability, preparedness, and fairness in the conduct of board examinations.

Delayed Response and Lack of Contingency Planning

Reports indicate that the Economics question paper was leaked a day before the exam. By the time authorities acknowledged the issue at 8 AM today, when the leaked paper had already circulated widely on social media. The board’s justification for continuing with the exam—stating that students were already on their way—is an excuse that underscores the absence of a crisis management plan. Why wasn’t there a backup question paper? Why didn’t the board take immediate corrective measures upon learning about the leak?

Compromised Integrity of the Examination

By allowing the examination to proceed with the leaked question paper, the ASSEB has not only failed in its duty to ensure a fair examination but has also created an uneven playing field. Students who had access to the leaked paper gained an unfair advantage, while those unaware of the leak suffered a major setback. This undermines the credibility of the entire evaluation process and devalues the efforts of honest students.

Implementation of a Secure Paper Distribution System

Question papers should be stored and transported using encrypted digital methods to prevent leaks. A rapid response team should be in place to act swiftly in case of any suspected breach. The board must always have alternative sets of question papers ready to be deployed in case of emergencies.

ASSEB’s failure to implement preventive measures and take timely corrective actions not only compromises the integrity of the system but also demoralizes hardworking students who rely on a merit-based evaluation process.