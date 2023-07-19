Survival Of The Fittest: Oppn Alliance 'I.N.D.I.A' Is Facing a Battle For the Future

The shared dislike for the BJP can perhaps be the most powerful glue that can keep the already heterogeneous Opposition, together. The BJP is aware of the fact that it has too many enemies and its decreasing hold among its allies in certain states. Its antics and the ‘conduct’ with its former allies like the Shiva Sena (Uddhav faction) and the Janata Dal (United) are now ‘public knowledge’, so to speak. Not to mention the induction of the NCP into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.