Tiger Resurgence: India Leads Way In Conservation

Efforts towards tiger conservation

July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day to draw attention to the urgent requirement of saving these majestic beasts. The decision to designate this day was made on July 29, 2010, in St. Petersburg, with the goal of bringing together all tiger range countries to strengthen global efforts in tiger conservation and management. This day is intended to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by these animals and the ongoing efforts to ensure their survival. Currently, there are about 5,574 big cats around the world, with 75 per cent of that in India. The population of tigers has increased by up to 24 per cent and India is now home to 3,682 tigers as of 2022.