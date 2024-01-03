Truckers' Protests Against Hit-and-Run Law: A Smokescreen For Accountability Evasion?
The recent introduction of a stringent hit-and-run law by the Centre has triggered widespread protests among truck drivers in Assam and across India. The law, embedded in the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), aims to address the rising menace of hit-and-run incidents on the roads. However, truckers have vehemently opposed the law, labeling it a "kaala kanoon" or black law. Amidst their outcry, a crucial question emerges: does the truckers' opposition to the law align with moral principles and societal well-being?
The newly introduced law mandates severe penalties for hit-and-run offenders, particularly truck drivers. A potential 10-year jail term or a fine of Rs 7 lakh awaits those who leave the scene of an accident without reporting it to the authorities. The stringent measures are a response to the alarming increase in hit-and-run incidents, which often result in loss of lives and leave victims without recourse for justice.
If we look at the data, the number of road accidents in India went up by an alarming 12 per cent to over 4.6 lakh in 2022, resulting in the death of 19 persons every hour, according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
The report showed that 53 road accidents occur every hour in the country.
There is “an increase of 11.9 per cent in accidents, 9.4 per cent in fatalities, and 15.3 per cent in injuries compared to the previous year," the report titled 'Road accidents in India -- 2022' said.
According to the new BNS provision, “Whoever causes the death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."
Truck drivers across the country have united in their opposition to the law, claiming it is unjust and burdensome. They argue that the penalties are excessive and that the law unfairly targets them, putting their livelihoods at risk. The label of "kaala kanoon" has been echoed in various states, where truckers have taken to the streets in protest.
By using emotionally charged labels such as "kaala kanoon," the truckers may be attempting to create a narrative that positions them as victims of an oppressive legal system.
While the concerns of truck drivers regarding their livelihoods and the potential impact of the law on their profession are valid, the essence of the protests seems to be misplaced. The primary objective of the new legislation is to curb hit-and-run incidents and ensure accountability, not to unduly burden the trucking industry. The truckers' opposition to the law raises the question of whether their protests are genuinely in the interest of society.
As for societal Implications, hit-and-run incidents have been a growing concern, causing irreparable harm to victims and their families. The new law is a step towards ensuring justice for the affected parties and holding accountable those responsible for such heinous acts. By opposing the law, truck drivers risk being perceived as prioritizing their own interests over the safety and well-being of the broader society.
The inception of the protests itself appears to be a facade, a narrative that aims to garner sympathy without addressing the underlying issue of accountability. The truckers' demand for a reduction in penalties or a softer stance on hit-and-run cases seems akin to asking for a milder sentence for committing a crime. In essence, the protests lack a moral or societal justification.
Opposing a law designed to protect human lives raises ethical concerns, especially when the primary motivation behind the protests appears to be self-preservation rather than a commitment to societal well-being. It may be seen as an attempt to protect their own interests at the expense of broader societal well-being.
Now after 2 days of agitation, the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) has finally called off the protests following a discussion with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
Bhalla said the government has taken cognisance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine and held a detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress over the issue.
Potentially, this could be a temporary lull before the actual enforcement of the law. The protests were called off, certainly, however, considering the volatile nature of such issue - are the embers of dissent truly extinguished, or is there a potential for protests to erupt again?
Moreover, AIMTC representatives have already warned that they would vehemently resist if the laws are enforced.