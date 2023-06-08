"I am an Assamese!" Victims of 2018 Mob Lynching Abhi-Nil Still Await Justice

It was June 8, 2018, I was studying for the second-semester examination for my Bachelor's degree and occasionally going through social media. I was skipping a video that I noticed was shared by most of my friends on all platforms. I thought I would watch it later but then suddenly the volume on my phone got raised and I heard the screams, the disturbing screams that made my heart come out wanting to help those poor souls escape from the monsters. But like most of them, I could not and it was too late for those who went to the rescue.