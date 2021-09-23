NationalTop Stories

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Encounter

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A terrorist was killed in an encounter by the security forces in the early hours on Thursday at Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started on Wednesday night in Kashwa village, a ANI report said.

The report stated that the security forces received an input about terrorist Anayat Ashraf Dar attacking a civilian and injuring him by opening fire in Kashwa village in Zainapora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police, while quoted by ANI said that soon, a cordon and search operation was launched. Police said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation. The terrorist was offered to surrender but he didn’t, police said.

However, the operation is in progress, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI.

The police further stated that Dar was earlier an over ground worker and involved in the business of drugs. Police also recovered one pistol and ammunition from his possession.

The injured civilian, meanwhile, has been admitted to local hospital, the police said.

The identity and group with which the terrorist is affiliated to, was not immediately known, reported PTI.

