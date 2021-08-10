NationalTop Stories

Jantar Mantar Protest: 5 Detained Including Advocate of Supreme Court

By Pratidin Bureau

Delhi Police detained five persons in connection to protest in Jantar Mantar on August 8.

The detained people also included Supreme Court advocate and former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay for their role in raising inflammatory slogans at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

A senior Delhi police officer said that the four others are Deepak Singh Hindu, Vineet Kranti, Preet Singh, and Vinod Sharma. They are all members of different right wing outfits.

The police had also registered an FIR on charges of promoting enmity and other relevant Sections after anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans were raised on Sunday.

Inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans were allegedly raised at Jantar Mantar during a march “against Colonial-era laws” in the country on Sunday.

The Delhi Police said organisers had no permission for such an event, though until late Sunday evening, no action was been taken.

According to reports, the rally, called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, along with hundreds of others shouted slogans threatening harm to Muslims.

