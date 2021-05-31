Ashok Sahani, a leader of the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U), was killed in Bihar on Monday.

Sahani (35) was part of the Fisheries Sahyog Samiti in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

As per a report, Sahani was abducted along with his aide, Bablu, from Bahuahi locality in the district on Sunday afternoon.

Bablu was later released in the night.

On Monday, Sahani’s body was discovered at Soradih village.

“Ashok and Bablu went to Gangaur to inspect the fish pond around 1 p.m. on Sunday. We have learnt that the accused kidnapped them at gunpoint on the way. They had been taken to an undisclosed location where Bablu was released,” a police official told a local media outet.

“We have constituted a team to nab the accused under the supervision of Sadar DSP Sumit Kumar and raids are underway in possible hideouts of the accused. Now, we have learnt that he was killed by the kidnappers,” he added.

According to Sahani’s family members, he was killed due to political rivalry, adding that Sahani was expected to contest the Panchayat election later in the year.

Also Read: Dhubri DSP Arrested For Nexus With Smugglers