JEE-Advanced 2021 Exam Underway

Pratidin Bureau
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Advanced 2021, in two shifts on Sunday.

In the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm, the first paper was held and in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, the second paper will be conducted.

The entrance exam is conducted for undergraduate admissions at IITs and in case of Indian candidates, those who are in the top 2.5 lakh to qualify JEE Main are allowed to take the exam. This year 1,51,207 have registered for the advanced exam — a nearly 6% dip in a year. The entrance test for admission into the 23 IITs, which is underway will also be taken by 354 foreigners, including OCIs and PIOs.

IIT Kharagpur had earlier released guidelines for the JEE Main exam day, mentioning COVID-19 advisory and other instructions candidates need to follow before, during, and after the exam.

