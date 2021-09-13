Jet Airways To Resume Domestic Operations from Q1, 2022

Jet Airways is all set to resume domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022, as said by Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful resolution applicant of Jet Airways. The first flight expected to be from New Delhi to Mumbai.

According to the consortium, the process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation. The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking, reported India Today.

Senior Members of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium along with Jet 2.0 Operations Team, led by the newly appointed Capt. Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them.

In a statement released by Jalan Kalrock Consortium, Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Member of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said “We received the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) approval in June 2021, and since then we have been working closely with all concerned authorities to get the airline back in the skies.”

Jalan added Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022.

The consortium’s plan is to have over 50 aircraft in three years and more than 100 in 5 years, he noted. “The aircraft are being selected based on competitive long term leasing solutions,” Murari Lal Jalan said.

The consortium in its statement further said the revival plan for Jet Airways is being implemented as approved by NCLT and all the creditors will be settled as per the plan in the coming months.

Sharing operational details, the new Accountable Manager and acting CEO of Jet Airways, Capt. Sachin Gaur said “Jet Airways is a brand which has grown bigger and stronger over the last two decades. In its new avatar, Jet Airways will now be headquartered in Delhi NCR with its senior management working from the Corporate Office at Gurugram. However, Jet Airways will continue to have strong and significant presence in Mumbai where it will work from its ‘Global One’ office in Kurla. Jet Airways also has a state-of-the-art training centre located at Global One, which will be retained and used for in-house training for the Jet Airways team.”

