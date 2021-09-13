BREAKING: A Bag Full Of Documents Recovered From Brahmaputra River In Behali

A bag has been recovered from Brahmaputra river of Behali’s Rangchali area on Monday, September 13.

According to sources, several documents and identification cards has been found inside the bag today in Behali of Biswanath District.

The locals have suspected that the bag belongs to Madan Pegu of Dhokuakhana as many documents have been found in the bag in his name.

As per sources, the police have also found a bike registration card named after Samed Ali in the bag that came floating in the Brahmaputra river today.

It has been suspected that the bag which came floating in the Brahmaputra river at Rangchali area of Behali on Monday belongs to passengers of the Nimatighat Ferry tragedy.

Meanwhile, the police have taken the bag and are eyeing on the river if anything more gets recovered.

