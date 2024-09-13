ADRE Grade 3 and 4 Result 2024: Cut Off, Joining Date and More

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2024 for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts was conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) of Assam. The exam aimed to fill a total of 12,600 vacancies across various government departments in the state. The written exams for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts were held in September and October 2024, respectively. With the results soon to be released, candidates are eagerly awaiting their performance updates and the next stages in the recruitment process. This blog provides an overview of the selection stages, cut-offs, and important information regarding the ADRE 2024 results.

ADRE Grade 3 and 4 Result 2024 Overview

Total Vacancies: 12,600 (7,600 for Grade 3 and 5,000 for Grade 4)

Exam Dates: Grade 3: September 15, 22, and 29, 2024 Grade 4: October 20 and 27, 2024

Selection Process: Written Exam and Skill Test/Interview

ADRE 2024 Selection Process

The selection process for ADRE 2024 consists of two primary stages:

Written Examination: Candidates first undergo a written test that assesses their knowledge and aptitude for the job. Those who score above the cut-off are shortlisted for the next stage. Skill Test/Interview: Candidates who clear the written test move on to the skill test or interview, depending on the post applied for. This stage evaluates their practical abilities or suitability for the job role.

The final selection is based on the combined performance of candidates in both stages.

ADRE 2024 Cut-Offs

The cut-off marks for the ADRE 2024 exam will be determined based on several factors:

The total number of candidates who appeared for the exam

The difficulty level of the question paper

The number of vacancies available

Previous year trends

Candidates need to score above the cut-off to qualify for the next stage. Cut-off marks are usually released category-wise, and candidates should keep an eye on the official website for updates.

ADRE 2024 Merit List: Grade 3 & 4 Posts

The merit list for ADRE 2024 will be published soon after the declaration of results. This list will contain the names of candidates who have successfully cleared both stages of the selection process. The merit list is prepared based on the candidates’ performance in the written exam and skill test/interview. Higher-ranked candidates will have a better chance of securing their preferred post.

How to Check ADRE Result 2024?

Follow these steps to check the ADRE 2024 result for Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts:

Visit the official website of the Assam Direct Recruitment portal: sebaonline.org Look for the “ADRE Grade 3/4 Result 2024” link on the homepage. Click on the link and enter your roll number and other required details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

