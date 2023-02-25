AESRB Recruitment 2023 - 46 Assistant Professor Posts, Online Apply

Jobs

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 46 vacant posts of Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) in the Government Engineering Colleges of Assam.

Post Name: Assistant Professor (Non- Technical)

Total Posts: 46

Subject-wise vacancies :

  • Physics : 14

  • Chemistry : 12

  • Mathematics : 6

  • English : 2

  • Humanities (Commerce) : 9

  • Geology : 3

Organization: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB)

Qualification: The qualification shall be as per the UGC Notification No. F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) dated 18th July, 2018 and UGC guidelines issued from time to time. Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Pay Scale: (Level 10) Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Last Date: 13th March, 2023

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules.

How to Apply for AESRB Recruitment

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.aesrb.in/.

The last date of submission of online application along with requisite fees is March 13, 2023.

Application Fees : Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates.

Selection Procedure:

The Recruitment process will comprise of-

(i) OMR-MCQ based Written Examination (75 Marks)

(ii) Teaching Proficiency Test (25 Marks)

For Detailed Advertisement: Click Here

