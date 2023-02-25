AESRB Recruitment 2023 - 46 Assistant Professor Posts, Online Apply

Post Name: Assistant Professor (Non- Technical)

Total Posts: 46

Subject-wise vacancies :

Physics : 14

Chemistry : 12

Mathematics : 6

English : 2

Humanities (Commerce) : 9

Geology : 3

Organization: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB)

Qualification: The qualification shall be as per the UGC Notification No. F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) dated 18th July, 2018 and UGC guidelines issued from time to time. Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Pay Scale: (Level 10) Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Last Date: 13th March, 2023