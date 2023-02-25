AESRB Recruitment 2023 - 46 Assistant Professor Posts, Online Apply

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 46 vacant posts of Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) in the Government Engineering Colleges of Assam.
Post Name: Assistant Professor (Non- Technical)
Total Posts: 46
Subject-wise vacancies :
Physics : 14
Chemistry : 12
Mathematics : 6
English : 2
Humanities (Commerce) : 9
Geology : 3
Organization: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB)
Qualification: The qualification shall be as per the UGC Notification No. F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) dated 18th July, 2018 and UGC guidelines issued from time to time. Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.
Pay Scale: (Level 10) Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.
Last Date: 13th March, 2023
Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules.
Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.aesrb.in/.
Application Fees : Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates.
Selection Procedure:
The Recruitment process will comprise of-
(i) OMR-MCQ based Written Examination (75 Marks)
(ii) Teaching Proficiency Test (25 Marks)
For Detailed Advertisement: