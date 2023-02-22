Jobs

AESRB Recruitment 2023 - 61 Assistant Professor Posts, Online Apply

AESRB Recruitment - Assistant Professor jobs
AESRB Recruitment - Assistant Professor jobsJobs Assam
Pratidin Time

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 61 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

AESRB Recruitment 2023

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Total Posts: 61

Organization: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB)

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Civil Engineering: 11

  • Mechanical Engineering: 15

  • Electrical Engineering : 7

  • Chemical Engineering: 5

  • Instrumentation Engineering: 1

  • Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 6

  • Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 3

  • Computer Science & Engineering: 12

  • Computer Applications: 1

Qualification: Graduation

Application Process: Online

Pay Scale: (Level-10) Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Last Date: 13th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of AESRB Recruitment 2023

For Engineering disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

For Computer Applications disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. OR B.E./B. Tech. and MCA with First Class or equivalent in any one of the two degrees.
OR Graduation of three years’ duration with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and MCA with First Class or equivalent with 2 years of teaching/research/industrial experience after acquiring degree of MCA.

Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules.

Important Dates of AESRB Recruitment 2023

Application Last Date: 13th March, 2023

How to Apply for AESRB Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website of AESRB (http://www.aesrb.in)

Application Fees : Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates.

For Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Jobs in Assam
Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
jobs>>jobs/aesrb-recruitment-2023-61-assistant-professor-posts-online-apply
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com