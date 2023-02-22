AESRB Recruitment 2023 - 61 Assistant Professor Posts, Online Apply

For Engineering disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

For Computer Applications disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. OR B.E./B. Tech. and MCA with First Class or equivalent in any one of the two degrees.

OR Graduation of three years’ duration with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and MCA with First Class or equivalent with 2 years of teaching/research/industrial experience after acquiring degree of MCA.

Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules.