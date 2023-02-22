AESRB Recruitment 2023 - 61 Assistant Professor Posts, Online Apply

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 61 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines.
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Total Posts: 61
Organization: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB)
Discipline wise vacancies :
Civil Engineering: 11
Mechanical Engineering: 15
Electrical Engineering : 7
Chemical Engineering: 5
Instrumentation Engineering: 1
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 6
Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 3
Computer Science & Engineering: 12
Computer Applications: 1
Qualification: Graduation
Application Process: Online
Pay Scale: (Level-10) Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.
Last Date: 13th March, 2023
For Engineering disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.
For Computer Applications disciplines, candidates must be B.E./B. Tech./B.S. and M.E./M. Tech./M.S. or integrated M. Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees. OR B.E./B. Tech. and MCA with First Class or equivalent in any one of the two degrees.
OR Graduation of three years’ duration with Mathematics as a compulsory subject and MCA with First Class or equivalent with 2 years of teaching/research/industrial experience after acquiring degree of MCA.
Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.
Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules.
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website of AESRB (http://www.aesrb.in)
Application Fees : Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates.
