AESRB Recruitment 2025 - 340 Lecturers, Senior Instructors, Librarians Posts

The Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) has announced 340 vacancies for Lecturers, Senior Instructors, and Librarians. This recruitment is a great opportunity for those wishing to join Assam’s technical education sector. Below are the details regarding the application process, eligibility criteria, and other important information.

Key Highlights

Conducting Body: Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB)

Posts Available: Lecturers (Technical & Non-Technical), Senior Instructors, Librarians

Total Vacancies: 340

Application Mode: Online

Application Fee: ₹250 (General), ₹150 (OBC), SC/ST (Exempted)

Official Website:

Vacancy Details

Lecturers (Technical): 138

Lecturers (Non-Technical): 96

Senior Instructors: 85

Librarians (Govt. Engineering Colleges): 3

Librarians (Govt. Polytechnics): 18

Important Dates

Application Start Date: January 3, 2025

Application End Date: January 20, 2025

Admit Card Release: Four days before the exam

Written Exam Date: To Be Announced

Salary Structure

Lecturers (Technical & Non-Technical): ₹56,100–₹1,82,400 + Allowances

Senior Instructors: ₹14,000–₹60,500 + G.P ₹8,700

Librarians (Govt. Engineering Colleges): ₹57,700–₹1,82,400 + Allowances

Librarians (Govt. Polytechnics): ₹56,100–₹1,77,500 + Allowances

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications

Lecturers (Technical): B.E./B.Tech/B.S. (4-year degree) with First Class OR Integrated M.Tech.

Lecturers (Non-Technical): Master’s Degree with First Class and NET/SLET/SET qualification.

Senior Instructors: Diploma in the relevant field with First Class or 60% marks.

Librarians: Master’s Degree in Library Science with UGC-approved National Level Test.

Age Limit (as of January 1, 2025)

General: 21–38 years

OBC/MOBC: 21–41 years

SC/ST: 21–43 years

PwBD: 21–48 years

How to Apply for AESRB Recruitment 2025

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official AESRB Recruitment portal. Follow these simple steps to apply:

Scroll down and go to the Important Web-Links section. Click on Online Application Form and complete registration by selecting New User? Register Here. After registration, click on the Online Application Form link and log in. Fill in all your personal and educational details, and upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Finally, take a printout of your application form for future reference.

Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The selection will include:

Written Examination: An OMR-based test of 75 marks.

Proficiency/Skill Test: A practical or teaching-related test for 25 marks.

Document Verification: Verification of academic and experience credentials.

Exam Pattern:

Technical Knowledge: 50 marks

General Awareness: 15 marks

Reasoning: 5 marks

English Language: 5 marks

Duration: 90 minutes

Negative Marking: 0.25 marks for incorrect answers

Conclusion

AESRB Recruitment 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity to be part of Assam’s educational sector with 340 vacancies. This is a great chance for those seeking Assam Government Jobs. The competition will be high, so it’s important to prepare well for the written test and skill evaluation. Make sure to apply before January 20, 2025, to begin your career in education.

For Detailed Information: Check the official website and notification.