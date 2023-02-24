ASDMA Recruitment 2023 - 2 UAV Pilot Posts

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of UAV Pilot on contract basis.
Post Name: UAV Pilot
Total Posts: 2
Organization: Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)
Qualification: Bachelors in Engineering (BE / BTECH)
Last Date: 13th March, 2023
Qualification:
Bachelors in Engineering (BE / BTECH) in any branch of engineering- preferably Civil, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Aeronautical.
Remote Pilot Certificate for small UAVs from a DGCA approved Remote Pilot Training organization (RTPO) is mandatory.
Understanding of English, Avionics is mandatory (read / write / comprehension) to follow manuals / training content.
Minimum 1 (one) year Drone flying experience.
Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age Limit: Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023.
Application Last Date:13th March, 2023 by 5 PM
Applicants can send their applications to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.
For Detailed Advertisement :