ASDMA Recruitment 2023 - 2 UAV Pilot Posts

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of UAV Pilot on contract basis.

ASDMA Recruitment 2023

Post Name: UAV Pilot

Total Posts: 2

Organization: Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)

Qualification: Bachelors in Engineering (BE / BTECH)

Last Date: 13th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of ASDMA Recruitment

Qualification:

  • Bachelors in Engineering (BE / BTECH) in any branch of engineering- preferably Civil, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Aeronautical.

  • Remote Pilot Certificate for small UAVs from a DGCA approved Remote Pilot Training organization (RTPO) is mandatory.

  • Understanding of English, Avionics is mandatory (read / write / comprehension) to follow manuals / training content.

  • Minimum 1 (one) year Drone flying experience.

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit: Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023.

Important Dates ASDMA Recruitment

Application Last Date:13th March, 2023 by 5 PM

How to Apply for ASDMA Recruitment

Applicants can send their applications to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

For Detailed Advertisement Click Here

Assam State Disaster Management Authority
