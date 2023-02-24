ASDMA Recruitment 2023 - 2 UAV Pilot Posts

Qualification:

Bachelors in Engineering (BE / BTECH) in any branch of engineering- preferably Civil, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Aeronautical.

Remote Pilot Certificate for small UAVs from a DGCA approved Remote Pilot Training organization (RTPO) is mandatory.

Understanding of English, Avionics is mandatory (read / write / comprehension) to follow manuals / training content.

Minimum 1 (one) year Drone flying experience.

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit: Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023.