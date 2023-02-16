Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment: 42 Posts of Sub-Inspector, Online Apply

Education: Graduation

Nationality: Candidates must have Indian citizenship and must be permanent residents of Assam.

Employment Exchange: Candidates must register his/ her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

Language: Candidates must speak Assamese or any other State language fluently.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 20 years and not more than 24 years as on 1st January 2023. Candidate must be born on or before 1st January 2003 and on or after 1st January 1999.

Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows.

OBC/MOBC: 3 Years

SC: 5 Years

ST (P): 5 Years

ST (H): 5 Years