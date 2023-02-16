Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment: 42 Posts of Sub-Inspector, Online Apply

Jobs

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of 42 posts of Sub Inspector for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The application process for this recruitment will be online. Eligible and interested candidates will have to submit their online applications on the official website of SLRBP.

Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment

Summary

Post Name: Sub Inspector (AB)

Total Posts: 42 Posts

Organization: Commando Battalion

Qualification: Graduation

Application process: Online

Start date: 8th February, 2023

Last date: 22nd February, 2023

Pay Scale: Rs.14,000-60,500/-with Grade Pay of Rs.8,700/- and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Eligibility Criteria of Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment

Education: Graduation

Nationality: Candidates must have Indian citizenship and must be permanent residents of Assam.

Employment Exchange: Candidates must register his/ her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.

Language: Candidates must speak Assamese or any other State language fluently.

Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 20 years and not more than 24 years as on 1st January 2023. Candidate must be born on or before 1st January 2003 and on or after 1st January 1999.

Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows.

OBC/MOBC: 3 Years

SC: 5 Years

ST (P): 5 Years

ST (H): 5 Years

Important Dates Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment

Application Start Date: 8th February

Application Last Date: 22nd February

How to Apply for Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment

Applicants who are eligible as per the official notification of SLPRB and willing to serve for the Assam Commando Battalion will have to submit their online applications on the official portal of SLPRB within the last date of submission of the application. Applicants can follow the simple steps listed below to complete their online application process.

  • Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.

  • Click on the Online Application Link.

  • An official web portal will now load in your browser’s new tab.

  • In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.

  • After registration, you have to provide all your asked details.

  • After that, you have to upload your documents.

  • After completion of all steps, your application will be submitted.

  • Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.

  • Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.

Vacancy Details

Category Male

Unreserved : 21 Posts

OBC/MOBC : 10 Posts

SC : 02 Posts

ST (P) : 05 Posts

ST (H) : 02 Posts

Grand Total: 40 Posts

Important Links for Commando Battalion Recruitment

Online Application Link: https://apcap.in/reg-login.html

Download Official Notification: https://slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2023/07022023/adv_SI(AB).pdf

Official Website: https://slprbassam.in/

