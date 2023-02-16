Assam Commando Battalion Recruitment: 42 Posts of Sub-Inspector, Online Apply

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of 42 posts of Sub Inspector for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The application process for this recruitment will be online. Eligible and interested candidates will have to submit their online applications on the official website of SLRBP.
Post Name: Sub Inspector (AB)
Total Posts: 42 Posts
Organization: Commando Battalion
Qualification: Graduation
Application process: Online
Start date: 8th February, 2023
Last date: 22nd February, 2023
Pay Scale: Rs.14,000-60,500/-with Grade Pay of Rs.8,700/- and other allowances as admissible under the rules.
Education: Graduation
Nationality: Candidates must have Indian citizenship and must be permanent residents of Assam.
Employment Exchange: Candidates must register his/ her name with a local Employment Exchange in Assam.
Language: Candidates must speak Assamese or any other State language fluently.
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 20 years and not more than 24 years as on 1st January 2023. Candidate must be born on or before 1st January 2003 and on or after 1st January 1999.
Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows.
OBC/MOBC: 3 Years
SC: 5 Years
ST (P): 5 Years
ST (H): 5 Years
Applicants who are eligible as per the official notification of SLPRB and willing to serve for the Assam Commando Battalion will have to submit their online applications on the official portal of SLPRB within the last date of submission of the application. Applicants can follow the simple steps listed below to complete their online application process.
Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.
Click on the Online Application Link.
An official web portal will now load in your browser’s new tab.
In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.
After registration, you have to provide all your asked details.
After that, you have to upload your documents.
After completion of all steps, your application will be submitted.
Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.
Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.
Category Male
Unreserved : 21 Posts
OBC/MOBC : 10 Posts
SC : 02 Posts
ST (P) : 05 Posts
ST (H) : 02 Posts
Grand Total: 40 Posts
Online Application Link: https://apcap.in/reg-login.html
Download Official Notification: https://slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2023/07022023/adv_SI(AB).pdf
Official Website: https://slprbassam.in/