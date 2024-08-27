Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2024 – Download ADRE Admit Card

Eligibility Criteria for ADRE 2024

To apply for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Citizenship: Candidates must be citizens of India.

Employment Exchange Registration: Candidates must have a valid employment exchange registration number from Assam.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years old as of January 1, 2023.

Age relaxation is applicable as follows:

OBC/MOBC: 3 years

SC/ST: 5 years

Ex-Servicemen: 2 years

PwD: 10 years

Educational Qualification

Grade III Posts: Candidates must have passed 10th, 12th, or hold a Bachelor’s degree depending on the specific post.

Grade IV Posts: Candidates must have passed at least the 8th standard, with the maximum qualification being 12th pass.

These criteria ensure that candidates are appropriately qualified and eligible to participate in the recruitment process for various posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination 2024.

Exam Pattern of ADRE 2024

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 follows a structured pattern to assess candidates for various Grade III and Grade IV posts. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the exam pattern:

Mode of Exam: Offline (OMR-based)

Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Duration: 3 hours

Marking Scheme: Each question carries 1 mark

Negative Marking: 1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

Medium of Exam: Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, English, Hindi

The exam pattern varies based on the educational qualification required for the posts. Check official sites for exact clarification.

Syllabus for ADRE 2024

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 syllabus is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge and skills across various subjects. Here is a detailed breakdown of the syllabus for both Grade III and Grade IV posts:

Grade III Posts

Bachelor’s Degree Level

Social Studies: Indian History, Geography, Polity, Economy, and Culture.

General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.

Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability: Analogies, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Syllogism, and Puzzles.

General Mathematics: Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Statistics.

General English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Writing Skills.

Reading Comprehension and English Language: Passages with questions to test understanding and interpretation.

HSSLC Level

General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.

Mathematics: Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Trigonometry.

English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Writing Skills.

Reasoning: Analogies, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Syllogism, and Puzzles.

Subject-specific topics: Based on the specific post requirements.

HSLC Level

General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.

Mathematics: Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Trigonometry.

English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Writing Skills.

Reasoning: Analogies, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Syllogism, and Puzzles.

Road Transport: Basic knowledge of road safety and transport rules (for driver posts).

Grade IV Posts

Class IV/ Grade IV

General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.

Mathematics: Basic Arithmetic and Geometry.

English: Basic Grammar, Vocabulary, and Comprehension.

Reasoning: Basic Analogies, Coding-Decoding, and Puzzles.

Recommended Books for Assam Direct Recruitment

To help you prepare effectively, here are some recommended books for various topics: