Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2024 – Download ADRE Admit Card

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) is an important chance for people in Assam to get government jobs, with 12,600 positions available. The online application process has already been completed. The Assam Government is organizing this recruitment drive, and many are looking forward to the exams. To take the test, candidates need an admit card, which is a crucial document. In this blog post, we'll explain everything you need to know about the Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2024, including how to download it, key dates, and helpful study materials.
The Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card is a crucial document for candidates appearing for the exams, expected to be released in the first week of September 2024. Candidates must download their admit cards in time to avoid any last-minute issues and ensure they bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination center.
According to the official notification released on July 16th, 2024, the ADRE exams for 2024 are scheduled for September 15th and 29th for Grade III posts, and October 27th for Grade IV posts. The ADRE admit card download link will become active on September 2nd, 2024, and we will update the link here as soon as it goes live.
The ADRE admit card will be available on September 2, 2024, about two weeks before the exam. From 11:00 AM on that day, applicants can download their ADRE 2024 admit card from the official websites: site.sebaonline.org or assam.gov.in.
Visit the official website of Assam Direct Recruitment.
Click on the link for the ADRE Admit Card 2024.
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
To apply for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:
Citizenship: Candidates must be citizens of India.
Employment Exchange Registration: Candidates must have a valid employment exchange registration number from Assam.
Age Limit:
Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years old as of January 1, 2023.
Age relaxation is applicable as follows:
OBC/MOBC: 3 years
SC/ST: 5 years
Ex-Servicemen: 2 years
PwD: 10 years
Educational Qualification
Grade III Posts: Candidates must have passed 10th, 12th, or hold a Bachelor’s degree depending on the specific post.
Grade IV Posts: Candidates must have passed at least the 8th standard, with the maximum qualification being 12th pass.
These criteria ensure that candidates are appropriately qualified and eligible to participate in the recruitment process for various posts under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination 2024.
The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 follows a structured pattern to assess candidates for various Grade III and Grade IV posts. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the exam pattern:
Mode of Exam: Offline (OMR-based)
Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Duration: 3 hours
Marking Scheme: Each question carries 1 mark
Negative Marking: 1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
Medium of Exam: Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, English, Hindi
The exam pattern varies based on the educational qualification required for the posts. Check official sites for exact clarification.
The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 syllabus is designed to assess candidates’ knowledge and skills across various subjects. Here is a detailed breakdown of the syllabus for both Grade III and Grade IV posts:
Social Studies: Indian History, Geography, Polity, Economy, and Culture.
General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.
Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability: Analogies, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Syllogism, and Puzzles.
General Mathematics: Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Statistics.
General English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Writing Skills.
Reading Comprehension and English Language: Passages with questions to test understanding and interpretation.
General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.
Mathematics: Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Trigonometry.
English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Writing Skills.
Reasoning: Analogies, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Syllogism, and Puzzles.
Subject-specific topics: Based on the specific post requirements.
General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.
Mathematics: Arithmetic, Algebra, Geometry, and Trigonometry.
English: Grammar, Vocabulary, Comprehension, and Writing Skills.
Reasoning: Analogies, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, Syllogism, and Puzzles.
Road Transport: Basic knowledge of road safety and transport rules (for driver posts).
General Knowledge: Current Affairs, Important Days, Books and Authors, Awards, and Honors.
Mathematics: Basic Arithmetic and Geometry.
English: Basic Grammar, Vocabulary, and Comprehension.
Reasoning: Basic Analogies, Coding-Decoding, and Puzzles.
When will the Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2024 be released?
The Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2024 is scheduled to be released on September 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM.
How can I download the ADRE Admit Card 2024?
You can download the ADRE Admit Card 2024 from the official websites, site.sebaonline.org or assam.gov.in, starting from September 2, 2024.
What should I do if I find an error on my ADRE Admit Card?
If you find any errors on your ADRE Admit Card, you should immediately contact the exam authorities or the provided helpline number to get it corrected before the exam date.