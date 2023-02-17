Assam High School TET Recruitment – 7755 Graduate Teachers Posts, Online Apply

The required educational qualification details differ post wise so we have provided this information below post wise.

Graduate Teacher (Arts)

The candidate must be an Arts/ Commerce Graduate or Post Graduate in Arts/ Commerce having from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from the National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.

Graduate Teacher (Science)

The candidate must be a Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from the National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.

Graduate Teacher (Hindi)

Pravin/ Ratna in Hindi with 50% marks and degree qualification with 50% marks or Post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks from any recognized University, OR BA with 50% marks and having Hindi as one of the subjects with 50% marks or Post Graduate in Arts with 50% marks provided that he has passed BA with one of the subjects as Hindi with 50% marks in Hindi.B.T/ B.Ed. degree from any recognized University (PARANGAT to be treated as a B.Ed. degree only for the purpose of Hindi teaching).In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.

Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit)

Shastri with 50% marks and having degree qualification with 50% marks or Post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks from any recognized University. OR BA with 50% marks and having Sanskrit as one of the subjects with 50% of marks or Post Graduate Degree in Arts with 50% marks in Sanskrit.B.T/ B.Ed. degree from any recognized University.In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.