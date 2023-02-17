Assam High School TET Recruitment – 7755 Graduate Teachers Posts, Online Apply

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of 7755 posts of High School Teachers for TET qualified candidates. DSE, Assam has released the notification to fill the vacancies in various High Schools in Assam. Eligible candidates will have to submit their online applications for Graduate Teacher Posts within the stipulated time period.
Post Name: High School Teacher
Total Posts: 7755 Posts
Government Secondary School: 255 Posts
Provincialized Secondary School: 7500 Posts
Organization: DSE, Assam
Qualification: Graduation
Application Process: Online
Application Fee: Free
Pay Scale: Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 including Grade Pay of Rs.8,700 per month and other allowances as admissible under the rules.
Start Date: 16th February 2023
Last Date: 28th February 2023
The required educational qualification details differ post wise so we have provided this information below post wise.
The candidate must be an Arts/ Commerce Graduate or Post Graduate in Arts/ Commerce having from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from the National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.
The candidate must be a Science Graduate or Post Graduate in Science having from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from the National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.
Pravin/ Ratna in Hindi with 50% marks and degree qualification with 50% marks or Post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks from any recognized University, OR BA with 50% marks and having Hindi as one of the subjects with 50% marks or Post Graduate in Arts with 50% marks provided that he has passed BA with one of the subjects as Hindi with 50% marks in Hindi.B.T/ B.Ed. degree from any recognized University (PARANGAT to be treated as a B.Ed. degree only for the purpose of Hindi teaching).In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.
Shastri with 50% marks and having degree qualification with 50% marks or Post Graduate degree in Arts with 50% marks from any recognized University. OR BA with 50% marks and having Sanskrit as one of the subjects with 50% of marks or Post Graduate Degree in Arts with 50% marks in Sanskrit.B.T/ B.Ed. degree from any recognized University.In pursuance of the Govt. OM No. ASE.238/2014/213, dtd. 22.11.2019, those institutions having territorial jurisdiction outside the State of Assam but having a study centre in the State and such study centres if not recognized by DEC under UGC, the degrees/certificates issued by such off-campus institutions shall not be considered as valid for the purpose of employment under Education Department. However, degrees/diplomas conferred by KKHSOU, IGNOU, and IDOL under Gauhati University and Distance Education under Dibrugarh University shall be considered valid for the purpose of employment.In respect of Secondary TET Candidate must obtain 60% marks in each paper for UR category and 55% marks for OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H) and PwD category.
Medium Instructions
In addition to the academic and professional qualifications, the candidate must satisfy the following criteria regarding the medium of instruction.
In the case of Assamese Medium School, the candidate must have to passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Assamese Language as one of the subjects or having Diploma in Assamese Language issued by the Axom Sahitya Sabha or read up to HSLC level in Assamese Medium School.
In the case of Bengali Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Bengali language as one of the subjects or having in Bengali Language issued by the Barak Upatyaka Bangya Sahitya Sanskriti Sammetan or read up to HSLC level in Bengali Medium School.
In the case of Hindi Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Hindi language as one of the subjects or read up to HSLC level in Hindi Medium School.
In the case of Bodo Medium School, the candidate must have to passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Bodo language as one of the subjects or read up to HSLC level in Bodo Medium School.
In the case of English Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Alternative English as one of the subjects or read from Class XI onwards in English medium School.
Other Criteria of High School TET Recruitment
Nationality: An Indian Citizen and Permanent Resident of Assam is eligible for this recruitment.
Age Limit: The age of the candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as on 1st January 2022.
Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows.
Category Relaxation
OBC/MOBC 3 Years
SC 5 Years
ST (P) 5 Years
ST (H) 5 Years
PwBD 10 Years
Ex-Servicemen 2 Years
Application Start Date: 16th February 2023
Application Last Date: 28th February 2023
Candidates fulfilling all required eligibility criteria for Secondary Education, Assam Recruitment can submit their application on the official online application portal of DSE, Assam. Applications will be accepted through online mode only and candidates will have to submit their applications on the official application portal developed by DSE, Assam. Step by step application guide is given below, candidates can follow these steps to complete their application process.
Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.
Click on the Online Application Link.
An official web portal will now load in your browser’s new tab.In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.
After registration, you have to provide all your asked details.
After that, you have to upload your documents.
After the successful completion of all steps, your application will be submitted.
Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.
Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.
Required Documents for Application
Candidates have to upload some documents while submitting the online application for Graduate Teacher Recruitment of Assam. We suggest our users to keep ready the listed documents in scanned file format before proceeding with the online application process. Note that all the files should be in PDF format otherwise the portal will not accept them.
Recent Passport Size Photograph.
Signature of the Applicant.Age Proof (Birth Certificate or HSLC Admit Card).
All Educational Certificates and Marksheets.
High School TET Certificate and Marksheet.
B.Ed. Certificate and Marksheets.Caste Certificate (in case of SC/ ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC).
Candidates with disabilities will have to enclose certificates of disabilities issued by the Government authority.
Certificate of NCC (Only B or C Category only), Sports & Cultural (if represented the state at the national Level).
Experience certificate (if any) of 15 years of teaching experience as a Graduate Teacher in Provincialised High/ Higher Secondary School.
Certificate of Ex-servicemen issued by the Director, Sainik Welfare Board.
Online Apply Link (Government): https://serectt.com/GovGT
Online Apply Link (Provincialized): https://serectt.com/ProGT
Official Notification (Government): https://serectt.com/GovGT/Downloads/GT%20GOVT%20SCHOOL.pdf
Official Notification (Provincialized): https://serectt.com/ProGT/Downloads/GT%20PROV%20SCHOOL.pdf
Visit Official Website: https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in/
What is the starting date of application for Assam High School Teacher Recruitment?
The starting date of online application for Assam High School Teacher Recruitment is 16th February 2023.
What is the last date to apply online for Assam High School Teacher Recruitment?
The last date of online application for Assam High School Teacher Recruitment is 28th February 2023.
What is the total number of posts under Assam High School Teacher Recruitment?
The total number of posts under Assam High School Teacher Recruitment is 7755.
What is the official website of DSE, Assam?
The official website of DSE, Assam is https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in/.