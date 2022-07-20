Assam Tender: Sd/- Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri

NOTICE FOR WALK IN INTERVIEW

Interested candidates who are citizens of India and fulfil the eligibility norms of educational qualification, age, work experience etc. as mentioned below, are hereby invited to attend a "Walk in Interview" for the post of City Project Manager-MIS on contractual basis in the City Level Technical Cell of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing for All (Urban), scheduled to be held on 25th July, 2022 as per time and venue given below.

The appointments shall be made purely on contractual basis for a period of One Year only, however the contract may be renewed depending on the satisfactory annual performance

Date of Inteview: 25th July, 2022

Time: From 11.00 AM onwards

Venue: Office Chamber of the Deputy Commissioner, Dhubri, DC Office Dhubri