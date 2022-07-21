Assam Jobs: Sd/- Principal Controller of Examinations, Assam Public Service Commission Khanapara, Guwahati-22

Assam Public Service Commission

RESULT

The Assam Public Service Commission hereby declares today, the 20th July, 2022, the result of the recruitment to the post of District Sports Officer under Sports and Youth Welfare Department (Advt. No. 10/2021 Dtd. 16th November, 2021) the Interview for which was held w.e.f. 19th July, 2022. The Commission completed the process of selection in collaboration with Experts deputed by the Government of Assam and recommended the following candidates for the said post on the basis of merit:

No. of Posts: 6 Nos.

(RFW:1) Break-up:

OC: 2 (RFW:1),

OBC/MOBC:2,

STP:1,

EWS:1