Assam Police Recruitment 2023, 22 Sub-Inspector of Police(Unarmed Branch) Posts, Online Apply

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Unarmed Branch).

Assam Police Recruitment 2023

Post Name: Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch)

Total Posts: 22

Educational Qualification : The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Last Date: 5th March 2023

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No.2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade Pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Eligibility Criteria of Assam Police Recruitment

Age Limit : Candidate should not be more than 26 years and less than 20 years of age as on 01-01-2023. Relaxation in age limits will be as per rules of Government of Assam

How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) within March 5, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : https://slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2023/adv_SI-UB.pdf

https://slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2023/adv_SI-UB-SRD.pdf

