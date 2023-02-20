Assam Police Recruitment 2023, 22 Sub-Inspector of Police(Unarmed Branch) Posts, Online Apply

Assam Police Recruitment 2023

Post Name: Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch)

Total Posts: 22

Educational Qualification : The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Last Date: 5th March 2023

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No.2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade Pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules