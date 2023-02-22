ASTEC Recruitment 2023 - 6 Vacant Posts, Online Apply

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientist, Project Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Project Expert and IT Officer on purely temporary basis.
Post Name (I): Project Scientist
Total Posts: 1
Name of project: Science Centre & Planetariums in Assam
Qualification: 1st class B.E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in M.S. Office, D.C.A., AUTOCAD will be preferred.
Post Name (II): Project Assistant
Total Posts: 1
Name of project: Aryabhatta Science Centre
Qualification: 1st class B.Com (Major in Accountancy) from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in tally programming, G.S.T., Income Tax, C.P.F. etc will be preferred.
Post Name (III): Data Entry Operator
Total Posts: 1
Name of project: Environment Information Awareness Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP)
Qualification: B.C.A. / B.Sc. from recognized University/ institute with D.C.A.
Post Name (IV): Project Expert
Total Posts: 2
Name of project: Climate Resilient Village Fellowship
Qualification: 1st class M.Sc. in Environment Science/Zoology/ Botany/ Life Sciences/ Geography/ Physics or B.E./ B.Tech in Environment Engineering from from a recognized University/ Institute.
Post Name (V): IT Officer
Total Posts: 1
Name of project: Climate Resilient Village Fellowship
Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Information Technology/ Database management from a recognized university/ Institute.
Application Process: Online
Last Date: 7th March, 2023
For Post Name (I): Project Scientist:
Qualification : 1st class B.E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in M.S. Office, D.C.A., AUTOCAD will be preferred.
Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise
Salary: Rs.36,050 + CPF p.m.
Age : 21-38 years
For Post Name (II): Project Assistant:
Qualification: 1st class B.Com (Major in Accountancy) from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in tally programming, G.S.T., Income Tax, C.P.F. etc will be preferred
Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise
Salary : Rs.26,780 + CPF p.m.
Age: 21-38 years
For Post Name (III): Data Entry Operator:
Qualification: B.C.A. / B.Sc. from recognized University/ institute with D.C.A.
Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise
Salary: Rs.16,000 p.m.
Age: 21-38 years
For Post Name (IV): Project Expert:
Qualification: 1st class M.Sc. in Environment Science/Zoology/ Botany/ Life Sciences/ Geography/ Physics or B.E./ B.Tech in Environment Engineering from from a recognized University/ Institute
Experience: Minimum 5 years experience in the field of conservation of Biodiversity/Climate
Change action
Salary: Rs.50,000 p.m.
Age: 21-40 years
For Post Name (V): IT Officer:
Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Information Technology/ Database management from a recognized university/ Institute
Salary: Rs.35,000 p.m.
Age: 21-38 years
Candidates must submit a duly filled up Standard Application form along with all the supporting documents in one single PDF to Email: jobatastec@gmail.com on or before March 7, 2023
For Detailed Advertisement :