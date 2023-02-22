Jobs

ASTEC Recruitment 2023 - 6 Vacant Posts, Online Apply

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientist, Project Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Project Expert and IT Officer on purely temporary basis.

Post Name (I): Project Scientist

Total Posts: 1

Name of project: Science Centre & Planetariums in Assam

Qualification: 1st class B.E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in M.S. Office, D.C.A., AUTOCAD will be preferred.

Post Name (II): Project Assistant

Total Posts: 1

Name of project: Aryabhatta Science Centre

Qualification: 1st class B.Com (Major in Accountancy) from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in tally programming, G.S.T., Income Tax, C.P.F. etc will be preferred.

Post Name (III): Data Entry Operator

Total Posts: 1

Name of project: Environment Information Awareness Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP)

Qualification: B.C.A. / B.Sc. from recognized University/ institute with D.C.A.

Post Name (IV): Project Expert

Total Posts: 2

Name of project: Climate Resilient Village Fellowship

Qualification: 1st class M.Sc. in Environment Science/Zoology/ Botany/ Life Sciences/ Geography/ Physics or B.E./ B.Tech in Environment Engineering from from a recognized University/ Institute.

Post Name (V): IT Officer

Total Posts: 1

Name of project: Climate Resilient Village Fellowship

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Information Technology/ Database management from a recognized university/ Institute.

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 7th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of ASTEC Recruitment

For Post Name (I): Project Scientist:

Qualification : 1st class B.E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in M.S. Office, D.C.A., AUTOCAD will be preferred.

Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary: Rs.36,050 + CPF p.m.

Age : 21-38 years

For Post Name (II): Project Assistant:

Qualification: 1st class B.Com (Major in Accountancy) from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in tally programming, G.S.T., Income Tax, C.P.F. etc will be preferred

Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary : Rs.26,780 + CPF p.m.

Age: 21-38 years

For Post Name (III): Data Entry Operator:

Qualification: B.C.A. / B.Sc. from recognized University/ institute with D.C.A.

Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary: Rs.16,000 p.m.

Age: 21-38 years

For Post Name (IV): Project Expert:

Qualification: 1st class M.Sc. in Environment Science/Zoology/ Botany/ Life Sciences/ Geography/ Physics or B.E./ B.Tech in Environment Engineering from from a recognized University/ Institute

Experience: Minimum 5 years experience in the field of conservation of Biodiversity/Climate
Change action

Salary: Rs.50,000 p.m.

Age: 21-40 years

For Post Name (V): IT Officer:

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Information Technology/ Database management from a recognized university/ Institute

Salary: Rs.35,000 p.m.

Age: 21-38 years

How to Apply for ASTEC Recruitment

Candidates must submit a duly filled up Standard Application form along with all the supporting documents in one single PDF to Email: jobatastec@gmail.com on or before March 7, 2023

For Detailed Advertisement Click Here

Government Jobs in Assam
Assam Science Technology and Environment Council

