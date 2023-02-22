ASTEC Recruitment 2023 - 6 Vacant Posts, Online Apply

For Post Name (I): Project Scientist:

Qualification : 1st class B.E./ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in M.S. Office, D.C.A., AUTOCAD will be preferred.

Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary: Rs.36,050 + CPF p.m.

Age : 21-38 years

For Post Name (II): Project Assistant:

Qualification: 1st class B.Com (Major in Accountancy) from a AICTE recognized University/ Institute. Candidates with knowledge in tally programming, G.S.T., Income Tax, C.P.F. etc will be preferred

Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary : Rs.26,780 + CPF p.m.

Age: 21-38 years

For Post Name (III): Data Entry Operator:

Qualification: B.C.A. / B.Sc. from recognized University/ institute with D.C.A.

Experience: 2 years experience in infrastructure project implementation in any Govt./ Semi- Govt./Autonomous Organization/Public Sector Enterprise

Salary: Rs.16,000 p.m.

Age: 21-38 years

For Post Name (IV): Project Expert:

Qualification: 1st class M.Sc. in Environment Science/Zoology/ Botany/ Life Sciences/ Geography/ Physics or B.E./ B.Tech in Environment Engineering from from a recognized University/ Institute

Experience: Minimum 5 years experience in the field of conservation of Biodiversity/Climate

Change action

Salary: Rs.50,000 p.m.

Age: 21-40 years

For Post Name (V): IT Officer:

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Information Technology/ Database management from a recognized university/ Institute

Salary: Rs.35,000 p.m.

Age: 21-38 years