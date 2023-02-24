BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2023 - 2 Technical Posts

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical).
Post Name (I): Project Engineer (Civil)
Total Posts: 1
Qualification: Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE/ UGC.
Post Name (II): Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical)
Total Posts: 1
Qualification: Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with two years experience.
Institution: Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati
Last Date: 10th March, 2023
For Post Name (I): Project Engineer (Civil):
Qualification: Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE/ UGC.
Experience: Minimum 5-8 years of experience
Age: Below 50 years extendable for in-service candidates of TMC
Salary: Rs. 35,000- 45,000/- per month
For Post Name (II): Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical):
Qualification: Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with two years of experience.
Age: 30 years extendable for in-service candidates of TMC
Salary: Rs. 19,100-25,000/- per month
Application Last Date: 10th March, 2023
Applicants may appear for the interview with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photocopy of PAN CARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th March 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.
For Detailed Advertisement :