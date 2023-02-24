Jobs

BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2023 - 2 Technical Posts

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical).

Post Name (I): Project Engineer (Civil)

Total Posts: 1

Qualification: Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE/ UGC.

Post Name (II):  Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical)

Total Posts: 1

Qualification: Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with two years experience.

Institution: Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati

Last Date: 10th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

For Post Name (I): Project Engineer (Civil):

Qualification: Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute approved by AICTE/ UGC.

Experience: Minimum 5-8 years of experience

Age: Below 50 years extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Salary: Rs. 35,000- 45,000/- per month

For Post Name (II):  Junior Engineer Maintenance (Electrical):

Qualification: Diploma in Electrical (10+3) Engineering with two years of experience.

Age: 30 years extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Salary: Rs. 19,100-25,000/- per month

Important Dates BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Application Last Date: 10th March, 2023

How to Apply for BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Applicants may appear for the interview with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photocopy of PAN CARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th March 2023 at 11 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.

For Detailed Advertisement Click Here

Jobs in Assam
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati

