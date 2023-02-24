Bijni College Recruitment 2023 - 2 Assistant Professor Posts

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Economics and Political Science at Bijni College, Assam.
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Total Posts: 2
Subject wise vacancies :
Economics: 1
Political Science: 1
Institution: Bijni College
Last Date: 11th March, 2023
The Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Memorandum AHE. 239/2021/68 Dated 24-01-2022.
The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023
with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 10 years for PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.
Application Last Date: 11th March, 2023
Applicants can send their applications in the prescribed format along with
complete Bio-data and all supporting documents from H.S.L.C. onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only as application fee drawn in favour of Secretary, Bijni College payable at UCO Bank, Bijni Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bijni College, P.O. – Bijni, Dist. – Chirang (BTR), Assam, Pin-783390 within March 11, 2023.
For Detailed Advertisement :