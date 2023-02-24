Bijni College Recruitment 2023 - 2 Assistant Professor Posts

Jobs

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Economics and Political Science at Bijni College, Assam.

Bijni College Recruitment 2023

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Total Posts: 2

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Economics: 1

  • Political Science: 1

Institution: Bijni College

Last Date: 11th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of Bijni College Recruitment

The Educational qualification of the candidate and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Memorandum AHE. 239/2021/68 Dated 24-01-2022.

The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023
with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 10 years for PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates.

Important Dates Bijni College Recruitment

Application Last Date: 11th March, 2023

How to Apply for Bijni College Recruitment

Applicants can send their applications in the prescribed format along with
complete Bio-data and all supporting documents from H.S.L.C. onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only as application fee drawn in favour of Secretary, Bijni College payable at UCO Bank, Bijni Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bijni College, P.O. – Bijni, Dist. – Chirang (BTR), Assam, Pin-783390 within March 11, 2023.

For Detailed Advertisement Click Here

