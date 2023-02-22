BVFCL Recruitment 2023 - 18 Vacant Posts, Online Apply

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Manager, Engineer, Officer and Junior Executive.
Post Name(I) : Deputy Manager (Boiler Operation Engineer)
Total Posts: 1
Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech / BSc (Engg.) / AMIE in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology. Candidates having Boiler Operation Engineer (BOE) Certificates is essential. 8 years post qualification experience is necessary.
Post Name(II) : Engineer (Chemical in Production Dept.)
Total Posts: 6
Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech in Chemical Engineering with 3 years post qualification experience.
Post Name(III): Engineer (Electrical)
Total Posts: 5
Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech in Electrical Engineering with 3 years post qualification experience
Post Name(IV): Engineer (MM)
Total Posts: 1
Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech in any discipline or MBA / PG Degree or Diploma in Materials Management with 3 years post qualification experience
Post Name(V): Deputy Manager (HR)
Total Posts: 1
Qualification & Experience: Full time MBA / Post Graduate degree or diploma of minimum two years duration in HRM / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation / Labour & Social Welfare from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 8 years post qualification experience
Post Name(VI): Officer (HR)
Total Posts: 1
Qualification & Experience: Full time MBA / Post Graduate degree or diploma of minimum two years duration in HRM / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation / Labour & Social Welfare from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 3 years post qualification experience
Post Name(VII): Hindi Officer
Total Posts: 1
Qualification & Experience: Master’s degree in Hindi at Graduation level with English as core subject from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 3 years post qualification experience
Post Name(VIII): Junior Executive (Finance)
Total Posts: 2
Qualification & Experience: Graduate with CA (Inter) / CMA (Inter) having 3 years post qualification experience
Organization: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL)
Application Process: Online
Last Date: 14th March, 2023
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 17:30 hrs of March 14, 2023
