BVFCL Recruitment 2023 - 18 Vacant Posts, Online Apply

Post Name(I) : Deputy Manager (Boiler Operation Engineer)

Total Posts: 1

Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech / BSc (Engg.) / AMIE in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology. Candidates having Boiler Operation Engineer (BOE) Certificates is essential. 8 years post qualification experience is necessary.

Post Name(II) : Engineer (Chemical in Production Dept.)

Total Posts: 6

Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech in Chemical Engineering with 3 years post qualification experience.

Post Name(III): Engineer (Electrical)

Total Posts: 5

Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech in Electrical Engineering with 3 years post qualification experience

Post Name(IV): Engineer (MM)

Total Posts: 1

Qualification & Experience: Full time BE / BTech in any discipline or MBA / PG Degree or Diploma in Materials Management with 3 years post qualification experience

Post Name(V): Deputy Manager (HR)

Total Posts: 1

Qualification & Experience: Full time MBA / Post Graduate degree or diploma of minimum two years duration in HRM / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation / Labour & Social Welfare from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 8 years post qualification experience

Post Name(VI): Officer (HR)

Total Posts: 1

Qualification & Experience: Full time MBA / Post Graduate degree or diploma of minimum two years duration in HRM / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation / Labour & Social Welfare from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 3 years post qualification experience

Post Name(VII): Hindi Officer

Total Posts: 1

Qualification & Experience: Master’s degree in Hindi at Graduation level with English as core subject from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 3 years post qualification experience

Post Name(VIII): Junior Executive (Finance)

Total Posts: 2

Qualification & Experience: Graduate with CA (Inter) / CMA (Inter) having 3 years post qualification experience

Organization: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL)

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 14th March, 2023