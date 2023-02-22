Cotton University Recruitment 2023 - JRF and Lab Technician Posts, Online Apply

Jobs

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF and Lab Technician in a project funded by DST SERB under Core Research Grant (CRG) scheme entitled ” Al-based Automated Decision Support System for the Detection and Grading of Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma from H&E stained Biopsy (Histopathology microscopic images using Machine Learning, Deep learning, and image processing approach)” (CRG/2022/004028/EEC), under the supervision of Dr. Kangkana Bora, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Information Technology.

Post Name: JRF

Total Posts: 1

Qualification: Post Graduate degree in professional Courses (MCA/ M.Tech) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month

Post Name: Lab Technician

Total Posts: 1

Essential Qualification: Post Graduate degree in Courses (MSc in Bioinformatics / Biotechnology)

Salary: Rs. 15,000/- per month

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 27th February, 2023

How to Apply for Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Candidates can send their applications via email to kangkana.bora@cottonuniversity.ac.in by February 27, 2023

For Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

