Cotton University Recruitment 2023 - JRF and Lab Technician Posts, Online Apply

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF and Lab Technician in a project funded by DST SERB under Core Research Grant (CRG) scheme entitled ” Al-based Automated Decision Support System for the Detection and Grading of Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma from H&E stained Biopsy (Histopathology microscopic images using Machine Learning, Deep learning, and image processing approach)” (CRG/2022/004028/EEC), under the supervision of Dr. Kangkana Bora, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Information Technology.
Post Name: JRF
Total Posts: 1
Qualification: Post Graduate degree in professional Courses (MCA/ M.Tech) in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month
Post Name: Lab Technician
Total Posts: 1
Essential Qualification: Post Graduate degree in Courses (MSc in Bioinformatics / Biotechnology)
Salary: Rs. 15,000/- per month
Application Process: Online
Last Date: 27th February, 2023
Candidates can send their applications via email to kangkana.bora@cottonuniversity.ac.in by February 27, 2023
For Detailed Advertisement :