DME Assam Recruitment 2024 Grade III and IV: Apply, Eligibility, and Salary

Do you want to help improve medical education and healthcare in Assam? The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, is offering an exciting job opportunity. DME Assam is a key institution in shaping the future of medical professionals and improving healthcare services in the region. They have announced the recruitment of 2,008 posts in various medical colleges across the state, including Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari, Kokrajhar, and Tinsukia Medical Colleges.

DME Assam Recruitment 2024

Grade-III (Technical): 1,031 posts

Pay Scale: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, G.P.

Education Qualification: The specific educational qualifications required for each post can be found in the official advertisement details.

Grade-III (Non-Technical): 320 posts

Pay Scale: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 60,500, G.P.

Education Qualification: Check advertisement details.

Grade-IV: 657 posts

Pay Scale: Rs.12,000/- to Rs.52,000/- with Grade Pay of Rs.3,900/-

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the 8th standard from a recognized institution.

Check Official advertisement details.

Important Notice: The reopened online application process is exclusively for filling Staff Nurse positions at the newly established Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital. Therefore, candidates can only apply for Grade-III (Technical) posts between 20th August 2024 and 31st August 2024. The age limit for applicants will be determined as of 01.01.2024.

The online application process is open now and will close on 31st August 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in. Don’t miss this chance to be a part of this respected organization.

Other Criteria of DME Recruitment

Nationality: The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

Age Limit: Candidates should be at least 18 years old and not older than 40 years as of 1st January 2023.

Age Relaxation: The upper age limit is relaxed as follows:

OBC/MOBC: 3 years

ST/SC: 5 years

PwD: 10 years

Employment Exchange Registration: Candidates must be registered with any Employment Exchange in Assam.

Application Fee: There is no application fee for applicants.

Helpline: For any questions, candidates can call the following number:

Number: 7977259728

Timing: 10 AM to 6 PM

How to apply for DME Assam Recruitment?

To apply for the DME Assam 2024 post vacancy, follow the steps outlined below:

Go to the official website of DME Assam. Look for the specific notification regarding the post vacancy you are interested in. Understand the eligibility criteria, application process, important dates, and other relevant details. Register yourself by providing the required details. Fill out the online application form accurately and completely. Upload the necessary documents as specified in the notification (e.g., scanned copies of educational certificates, passport-sized photograph, signature). Pay the application fee (if applicable) using the designated payment methods. Submit the Application: Review your application form carefully before submitting it. Once satisfied, submit the application and take a printout for your records. Take a printout of the application form.

Important Documents:

Educational certificates

Mark sheets

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Physically handicapped certificate (if applicable)

Experience certificate (if applicable)

Any other documents as specified in the notification

Remember to follow the specific instructions provided in the DME Assam 2024 recruitment notification.

Documents to Upload with DME Application Form

Candidates are required to upload the following documents along with the online Application Form for DME Assam Recruitment under the Government of Assam:

Passport-sized Photograph

Applicant's Signature

The scanned passport-sized photograph and signature should be uploaded according to the specified guidelines.