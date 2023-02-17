DSE Recruitment 2023 – 1503 PGT Teacher Posts, Online Apply

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released an official notification regarding the Post Graduate Teacher’s recruitment. Director of Secondary Education, Assam on behalf of the Inspector of Schools of the respective Districts, has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teachers in Provincialized and Government Secondary Schools.
Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher
Total Posts: 1,385 Posts + 118 Posts
Department: Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam
Qualification: The candidate must be a Post Graduate in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from a recognized University and should possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) qualification from an institution recognized by National Council for Teacher Education. Degrees obtained in off-campus and distance education mode will not be considered as valid.
Pay Scale: Rs.22,000/- to Rs.97,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs.11,800/- per month with other allowances as admissible as per rule.
Application Process: Online
Start Date: 16th February 2023
Last Date: 28th February, 2023
Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as on 1st January 2022.
Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows:
OBC/MOBC: 3 Years
SC: 5 Years
ST (P): 5 Years
ST (H): 5 Years
PwBD: 10 Years
Ex-Servicemen: 2 Years
Other Criteria of DSE Recruitment 2023
TET Qualification: The candidate should have appeared and passed Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in the concerned cadre, conducted by the Government, scoring a minimum of 60% marks in case of Un-reserved category candidates and minimum of 55% marks in case of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes and Persons with Disabilities candidates. Provided that for the teachers working regularly against a sanctioned Graduate post in any Provincialised High School or Higher Secondary School for a minimum period of 15 years having requisite academic and professional qualifications for the post of Post Graduate Teachers appearing and qualifying in TET shall be optional and they shall be awarded with a weight-age of 60 marks for their 15 years of continuous teaching experience and those who have appeared and qualified in the TET shall get the TET qualified marks in lieu of the weight-age given for the experience. Provided further that any experienced teacher who has appeared but could not secure the minimum qualifying 60 marks in the TET, shall be awarded at least 60 marks in respect of their experience if he or she has already completed 15 years of teaching experience, any marks secured by such experienced teacher over and above 60 qualifying marks in TET shall be counted additionally in respect of TET for such teacher for the purpose of selection for the post of Post Graduate Teacher.
Medium of Instruction: In addition to the academic and professional qualifications, the candidate must satisfy the following criteria regarding the medium of instruction.
In the case of Assamese Medium School, the candidate must have to passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Assamese Language as one of the subjects or having Diploma in Assamese Language issued by the Axom Sahitya Sabha or read up to HSLC level in Assamese Medium School.
In the case of Bengali Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Bengali language as one of the subjects or having in Bengali Language issued by the Barak Upatyaka Bangya Sahitya Sanskriti Sammetan or read up to HSLC level in Bengali Medium School.
In the case of Hindi Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Hindi language as one of the subjects or read up to HSLC level in Hindi Medium School.
In the case of Bodo Medium School, the candidate must have to passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Bodo language as one of the subjects or read up to HSLC level in Bodo Medium School.
In the case of English Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Alternative English as one of the subjects or read from Class XI onwards in English medium School.
Documents Verification: From 4th March 2023
As per the official notification of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, applicants who fulfil all the required eligibility criteria will be able to submit their applications on the official portal of DSE, Assam. The application will be accepted in online mode only so applicants have to submit their online applications only on the official online application portal. Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide to complete the online application, applicants can follow those steps to complete the application process.
Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.
Click on the Online Application Link.
An official web portal will now load in your browser’s new tab.
In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.
After registration, you have to provide all your asked details.
After that, you have to upload your documents.
After the successful completion of all steps, your application will be submitted.
Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.
Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.
Required Documents for Application
Applicants have to upload some documents while submitting the online application for PGT Teacher Recruitment of Assam. We suggest our users to keep ready the listed documents in scanned file format before proceeding with the online application process. Note that all the files should be in PDF format otherwise the portal will not accept them.
Recent Passport Size Photograph.
Signature of the Applicant.
Age Proof (Birth Certificate or HSLC Admit Card).
All Educational Certificates and Marksheets.
Higher Secondary TET Certificate and Marksheet.
B.Ed. Certificate and Marksheets.
Caste Certificate (in case of SC/ ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC).
Candidates with disabilities will have to enclose certificates of disabilities issued by the Government authority.
Certificate of NCC (Only B or C Category only), Sports & Cultural (if represented the state at the national Level).
Experience certificate (if any) of 15 years of teaching experience as a Graduate Teacher in Provincialised High/ Higher Secondary School.
Certificate of Ex-servicemen issued by the Director, Sainik Welfare Board.
Selection Process of DSE Recruitment 2023
Secondary Education, Assam will shortlist the applicants for this recruitment as per the following parameters. The selection process will be completely based on the performance of the applicants in various examinations of their life. We have provided all the selection parameters from where the merit list will be prepared.
100 marks on the percentage of marks in MA/ M.Sc./ M.Com Examination.
100 marks on the percentage of marks in BA/ B.Sc./ B.Com Examination (In the case of Major/ Hons, the marks obtained in Major/ Hons shall be taken into consideration).
100 marks on the percentage of marks in BT/B.Ed. Examination.
100 marks on the percentage of marks in the TET Examination or 60 marks for 15 years of experience as a Graduate Teacher in provincialized High/ Higher Secondary School having requisite academic and professional qualifications, as the case may be. Any experienced teacher who has appeared but could not secure the minimum qualifying 60 marks in the TET, shall be awarded at least 60 marks in respect of their experience if he or she has already completed 15 years of teaching experience. Any marks secured by such experienced teacher over and above 60 qualifying marks in TET shall be counted additionally in respect of TET for such teacher for the purpose of selection for the post of Post Graduate Teacher.
10 marks for the NCC certificate (10 marks for the C certificate and 5 marks for the B certificate).
10 marks for participating in recognized sports at the national level representing Assam.
10 marks for achievements in Fine Arts and cultural activities representing the state officially at the national level.
Online Apply Link (Government): https://serectt.com/GovPGT
Online Apply Link (Provincialized): https://serectt.com/ProPGT
Official Notification (Government): https://serectt.com/GovPGT/Downloads/PGT%20GOVT%20SCHOOL%20(1).pdf
Official Notification (Provincialized): https://serectt.com/ProPGT/Downloads/PGT%20PROV%20SCHOOL.pdf
Visit Official Website: https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in/
What is the starting date of application for Assam PGT Teacher Recruitment?
The starting date of application for Assam PGT Teacher Recruitment is 16th February 2023.
What is the last date to apply online for Assam PGT Teacher Recruitment?
The last date of application for Assam PGT Teacher Recruitment is 28th February 2023.
What is the total number of posts under Assam PGT Teacher Recruitment?
The total number of posts under Assam PGT Teacher Recruitment is 1503.
What is the full form of PGT Teacher?
The full form of PGT Teacher is Post Graduate Teacher.
What is the official website of DSE, Assam?
The official website of DSE, Assam is https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in/.