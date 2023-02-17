DSE Recruitment 2023 – 1503 PGT Teacher Posts, Online Apply

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Post Graduate in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from a recognized University and should possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) qualification from an institution recognized by National Council for Teacher Education. Degrees obtained in off-campus and distance education mode shall not be considered as valid.

Age Limit: The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years as on 1st January 2022.

Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows:

OBC/MOBC: 3 Years

SC: 5 Years

ST (P): 5 Years

ST (H): 5 Years

PwBD: 10 Years

Ex-Servicemen: 2 Years

Other Criteria of DSE Recruitment 2023

TET Qualification: The candidate should have appeared and passed Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in the concerned cadre, conducted by the Government, scoring a minimum of 60% marks in case of Un-reserved category candidates and minimum of 55% marks in case of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes and Persons with Disabilities candidates. Provided that for the teachers working regularly against a sanctioned Graduate post in any Provincialised High School or Higher Secondary School for a minimum period of 15 years having requisite academic and professional qualifications for the post of Post Graduate Teachers appearing and qualifying in TET shall be optional and they shall be awarded with a weight-age of 60 marks for their 15 years of continuous teaching experience and those who have appeared and qualified in the TET shall get the TET qualified marks in lieu of the weight-age given for the experience. Provided further that any experienced teacher who has appeared but could not secure the minimum qualifying 60 marks in the TET, shall be awarded at least 60 marks in respect of their experience if he or she has already completed 15 years of teaching experience, any marks secured by such experienced teacher over and above 60 qualifying marks in TET shall be counted additionally in respect of TET for such teacher for the purpose of selection for the post of Post Graduate Teacher.

Medium of Instruction: In addition to the academic and professional qualifications, the candidate must satisfy the following criteria regarding the medium of instruction.

In the case of Assamese Medium School, the candidate must have to passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Assamese Language as one of the subjects or having Diploma in Assamese Language issued by the Axom Sahitya Sabha or read up to HSLC level in Assamese Medium School.

In the case of Bengali Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Bengali language as one of the subjects or having in Bengali Language issued by the Barak Upatyaka Bangya Sahitya Sanskriti Sammetan or read up to HSLC level in Bengali Medium School.

In the case of Hindi Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Hindi language as one of the subjects or read up to HSLC level in Hindi Medium School.

In the case of Bodo Medium School, the candidate must have to passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Bodo language as one of the subjects or read up to HSLC level in Bodo Medium School.

In the case of English Medium School, the candidate must have passed HSLC or equivalent Examination with Alternative English as one of the subjects or read from Class XI onwards in English medium School.