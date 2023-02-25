Jobs

FREMAA Recruitment 2023 - 6 Technical Posts, Online Apply

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientific / Technical Officers in various disciplines

FREMAA Recruitment 2023

Post Name (I): Scientific / Technical Officers (IT / Computer Science)

Total Posts: 2

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Post Name (II): Scientific / Technical Officers (Atmospheric Science / Meteorology)

Total Posts: 2

Qualification: B.E./B.Tech

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Post Name (III): Scientific / Technical Officers (Remote Sensing & GIS)

Total Posts: 2

Qualification: M.Tech /M.E/ M.Sc.

Salary: Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Organization: Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA)

Application Process: Online

Last Date: 4th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of FREMAA Recruitment

For Post Name (I): Scientific / Technical Officers (IT / Computer Science):

Qualification & Experience: A first class (with 65% aggregate mark or equivalent CGPA score) B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology.M.E./ M. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology will be preferred. The minimum desirable experience required would be of 1 year (For M.E/M.Tech) & 2 year (For B.E/ B.Tech) in Relational Data Base Management Systems (RDBMS) / Data Mining / Cryptography / Machine Learning / Deep Learning /Big Data / coding in Python/ MATLAB etc. / LAN management/ WAN management/ SAN management / AI/ ML/ DL.

For Post Name (II): Scientific / Technical Officers (Atmospheric Science / Meteorology):

Qualification & Experience: A first class (with 65% aggregate mark or equivalent CGPA score) M.Sc./B.E/ B.Tech/ ME/M.Tech/Ph.D. in Physics/Mathematics/Civil Engineering with specialization/ Thesis/ dissertation in Atmospheric Science or related fields of Meteorology/ Hydro-meteorology. The minimum desirable experience would be of 1 year (For M.E/ M.Tech /Ph.D.) & 2 years (For M.Sc /B. E/ B.Tech) in Atmospheric Science/ Fluid Mechanics/ Weather system science/ Numerical Weather Prediction etc.

For Post Name (III): Scientific / Technical Officers (Remote Sensing & GIS):

Qualification & Experience: A first class with a minimum of 65% aggregate mark or equivalent CGPA score) M.Tech /M.E/ M.Sc. in Remote Sensing and GIS / Geo-informatics / Geomatics with graduation in Civil engineering / Physics / Geology / Mathematics. The minimum desirable experience would be of 1 year in watershed / Water Resources/hydrology-related applications of RS & GIS.

Important Dates for FREMAA Recruitment

Application Last Date: 4th March, 2023

How to Apply for FREMAA Recruitment

Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format available in FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience by mail to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in / hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in.

The subject line of the post should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……..”

The last date for submission of applications is March 4, 2023.

For Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA)

